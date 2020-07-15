Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian health workers, aged care staff and pharmacists will receive an extra five million masks. Image by Albert Perez/AAP PHOTOS

health

More coronavirus deaths inevitable: Hunt

By Katina Curtis and Finbar O'Mallon

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 07:56:52

There will be more deaths in Australia from coronavirus, the federal health minister warns.

“I think if we are honest, there will be more lives lost. There will be more people admitted to ICU and more on ventilation,” Greg Hunt told the Nine Network on Wednesday.

Mr Hunt told the ABC that Australia would have to completely cut itself off from the outside world if it hoped to eliminate the coronavirus.

“That would mean obviously no gatherings, no protests, no trade, no returnees from overseas, no family reunions.”

More than one million people have now been trained in infection control, including health workers, cleaners and cooks in aged care.

An extra five million face masks will be given to health workers, aged care staff and pharmacists as the number of coronavirus cases in Australia tops 10,000.

The outbreak in Victoria continues to climb, with 270 new cases recorded on Tuesday.

Another two people died in the state, bringing the national toll to 110.

Health authorities are concerned that more than a quarter of people who have been hospitalised with the virus are in intensive care, with 21 in Victoria needing ventilators.

Melburnians have been advised they should wear face masks outside of their homes if they are in situations where social distancing is not possible, such as on public transport or in busy supermarkets.

In NSW, there are now 28 cases linked to a pub in southwest Sydney, prompting the restrictions on gatherings at licensed venues to be tightened again.

Pubs will be allowed a maximum of 300 guests and group bookings will be capped at 10 people.

Venues will also be required to record contact details of every patron, rather than just the person who made the booking.

Anyone who attended the Crossroads Hotels in Casula between July 3 and 10 must get tested for coronavirus and self-isolate for 14 days even if the result is negative.

Queensland has added the NSW cities of Campbelltown and Liverpool to its list of coronavirus hotspots, meaning anyone from there must spend 14 days in hotel quarantine if they want to enter the northern state.

