Health workers get special shopping hours

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coles' first hour of trade on Tuesdays & Thursdays will be set aside for essential services workers. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Health workers get special shopping hours

By Tracey Ferrier

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 13:40:16

Coles is offering health workers and emergency services personnel special shopping hours, as Woolworths considers new ways to help customers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Coles has announced the first hour of trade on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be set aside for workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital workers and firefighters.

Special access begins this Thursday.

Workers will need to be wearing their uniforms, carrying their work ID, or their Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency card to access stores when they open at 7am.

Coles says it’s also in the early stages of rolling out a new priority online shopping service for Australia’s most vulnerable customers, after suspending ordinary online orders last week.

Priority access for health and emergency workers won’t affect existing arrangements for vulnerable and elderly customers.

Those customers will continue to have their own special shopping hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Coles Group chief executive Steven Cain says it’s important to help healthcare and emergency services workers, who are under enormous strain amid the coronavirus emergency.

The retail giant says it’s currently spending an extra $1 million a week to clean its stores, and increase security at its outlets.

It has also introduced measures to help customers exercise social distancing, including advice for shoppers to stay a trolley length distance away from others.

Woolworths is also offering specific shopping times for the elderly, and customers with special needs.

Asked if it would match the Coles for health workers Woolworths said: “We know there are many worthy groups across Australia who will need extra support through these challenging times.

“We’re looking at how we can best serve these needs in the weeks ahead.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Coaches association want seat at NRL table

The newly-formed NRL coaches association wants a say in what football departments will look like under an NRL cost restructure.

Australian rules football

Players not at war with AFL: Dangerfield

AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield says the players aren't in a pay war with the AFL after the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Richest NRL club in 'fight for survival'

Brisbane CEO Paul White says the club is in a fight for survival during the NRL season postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Olympic flame goes but Tokyo set for 2021

The 2020 Olympics have, as expected, have become the first Games in modern history to be postponed as coronavirus claimed its biggest sporting victim.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Games to be delayed until 2021

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach have agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, the first delay in the Games' 124-year history.

news

politics

Elective surgeries cut during virus crisis

Further changes have been made to elective surgery lists to free up hospital capacity to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

sport

rugby league

Coaches association want seat at NRL table

The newly-formed NRL coaches association wants a say in what football departments will look like under an NRL cost restructure.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.