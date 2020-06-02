Healthcare workers act over NSW pay freeze

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is facing protests against a proposed public service wage freeze. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Healthcare workers act over NSW pay freeze

By AAP

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 06:54:46

Paramedics have begun taking industrial action, while nurses and midwives will undertake rolling demonstrations outside NSW Parliament to protest the state government’s proposed 12-month public pay freeze.

Paramedics began their action late on Monday, with a ban on collecting patient billing information, while members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association will protest outside parliament from Tuesday lunchtime and take other action across the state.

The state government wants to freeze the pay of all public servants due to the economic damage wrought by COVID-19 restrictions.

The move is estimated to save $3 billion which the coalition wants to reinvest in public projects.

The government later announced it would offer public servants a one-off $1000 stimulus payment, costing about $200 million, with Treasurer Dominic Perrottet arguing it would leave the government with $2.8 billion to invest in job-creating projects.

But the suggestion has been slammed by unions as insulting, with the Australian Paramedics Association executive urging action.

“For months we have put our health and our lives on the line in the COVID-19 pandemic, prior to that we worked through months of fires and then floods,” the APA executive said.

“Standing alongside our colleagues we have been at the frontline of all these crises. Despite this, all the NSW government has for us is empty words.”

As well as the billing ban, the association is urging members to use liquid chalk to write slogans on their ambulances against the pay freeze.

NSWNMA general secretary Brett Holmes said on Tuesday nurses and midwives are insulted by the government’s action and frustrated by the “hollow thank yous” from Mr Perrottet and Premier Gladys Berejiklian, especially in light of health workers actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Holmes said nurse and midwives will be looking to key members of the upper house on Tuesday to block the government’s wage freeze.

Ms Berejiklian has warned that jobs are at risk if Labor and crossbenchers block the pay freeze.

Latest news

politics

Healthcare workers act over NSW pay freeze

Nurses and other healthcare workers will begin taking industrial action in their own time, to protest the NSW government's proposed 12-month public pay freeze.

virus diseases

Virus restrictions eased across NSW

The state has experienced its first day of loosened COVID-19 restrictions as authorities remind the public to remain vigilant.

epidemic and plague

A return to pubs as NSW virus rules eased

NSW has recorded three new COVID-19 cases as pubs and restaurants can now welcome 50 patrons and the doors open at beauty salons after restrictions were eased.

virus diseases

Youngest 'virus death' tests negative

The central Queensland man thought to have been Australia's youngest coronavirus victim has returned a negative test result following his death.

human interest

NSW pubs embrace looser virus restrictions

The first day of loosened COVID-19 restrictions in NSW brought many smiles across both sides of the bar with venues opened for up to 50 patrons.

news

virus diseases

Virus restrictions eased across NSW

The state has experienced its first day of loosened COVID-19 restrictions as authorities remind the public to remain vigilant.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

world

virus diseases

Lockdowns ease across Europe and Asia

Authorities in many European and Asian countries have eased coronavirus restrictions while new outbreaks were recorded in South Korea and India.