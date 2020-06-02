Healthcare workers act over NSW pay freeze

Paramedics have begun taking industrial action, while nurses and midwives will undertake rolling demonstrations outside NSW Parliament to protest the state government’s proposed 12-month public pay freeze.

Paramedics began their action late on Monday, with a ban on collecting patient billing information, while members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association will protest outside parliament from Tuesday lunchtime and take other action across the state.

The state government wants to freeze the pay of all public servants due to the economic damage wrought by COVID-19 restrictions.

The move is estimated to save $3 billion which the coalition wants to reinvest in public projects.

The government later announced it would offer public servants a one-off $1000 stimulus payment, costing about $200 million, with Treasurer Dominic Perrottet arguing it would leave the government with $2.8 billion to invest in job-creating projects.

But the suggestion has been slammed by unions as insulting, with the Australian Paramedics Association executive urging action.

“For months we have put our health and our lives on the line in the COVID-19 pandemic, prior to that we worked through months of fires and then floods,” the APA executive said.

“Standing alongside our colleagues we have been at the frontline of all these crises. Despite this, all the NSW government has for us is empty words.”

As well as the billing ban, the association is urging members to use liquid chalk to write slogans on their ambulances against the pay freeze.

NSWNMA general secretary Brett Holmes said on Tuesday nurses and midwives are insulted by the government’s action and frustrated by the “hollow thank yous” from Mr Perrottet and Premier Gladys Berejiklian, especially in light of health workers actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Holmes said nurse and midwives will be looking to key members of the upper house on Tuesday to block the government’s wage freeze.

Ms Berejiklian has warned that jobs are at risk if Labor and crossbenchers block the pay freeze.