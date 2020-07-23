Heard wrapping up evidence in Depp trial

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Amber Heard has accused ex-husband Johnny Depp of physically abusing her on at least 14 occasions. Image by EPA PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Heard wrapping up evidence in Depp trial

By Pan Pylas

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 20:52:07

Amber Heard is wrapping up her evidence in Johnny Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid over allegations of domestic violence, further accusing her ex-husband of abusing her when he was high on drugs or drunk.

Taking the witness box for a fourth straight day at the High Court in London, the actor reiterated allegations of abuse when Depp was on a “bender” that would often last days.

“Johnny, when he was clean and sober, could be a wonderful person, generous, loving,” she said. “He’s a remarkable man when he’s like that and I loved him. The other side of him was a monster but I always held out hope he would get clean and sober.”

The initial focus on Thursday centred on an alleged incident early on in their relationship in March 2013 revolving around a painting on the wall in Heard’s apartment from her ex-wife Tasya van Ree. 

Depp is alleged to have asked for the painting to be taken down and that he got increasingly vexed about it after taking copious amounts of drugs and drink, eventually hitting Heard with the back of his hand that caused her blood to hit the wall.

The incident has been a point of confusion as Heard initially said it took place on March 8, 2013, but later said she couldn’t be sure. In court on Thursday, she said the incident took place on the 22nd.

In her first three days of testimony, Heard, 34, has accused Depp of an array of acts of violence, including throwing bottles at her “like grenades”, headbutting her and even of stubbing out a cigarette on his cheek. She has claimed that she often feared for her life during their tempestuous relationship.

Depp, 57, is suing The Sun, specifically its publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for labelling him a “wife-beater” in an April 2018 article.

The Sun’s defence relies on 14 allegations made by Heard of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, in settings as varied as a rented house in Australia, his private island in the Bahamas and a private jet.

Depp denies abusing Heard and claims she was the aggressor during their tempestuous relationship. He has been present throughout the trial, which has now lasted nearly three weeks, but was not present on Thursday.

Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, who previously lived in one of five penthouses owned by Depp in Los Angeles, is due to give evidence later on Thursday.

During the first two weeks of case testimony at the High Court, judge Andrew Nicol heard from Depp and from several current or former employees who backed his version of events. In his testimony, Depp said he was the one being abused by Heard and that she had a history of being violent towards him.

In written testimony released to the court, Heard said that at various times during her and Depp’s relationship she endured “punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking”. 

She said some incidents were so severe she was “afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far”. She said he blamed his actions on “a self-created third party” that he referred to as “the monster”.

Depp and Heard met on the set of the film The Rum Diary, released in 2011. They married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year and it was finalised in 2017.

The case is due to finish next week with closing submissions from both sides’ legal teams on Monday and Tuesday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

Australian rules football

Greene back for AFL grand final rematch

The prospects of GWS turning around their worst start to an AFL season since 2014 have been boosted by the return from injury of star forward Toby Greene.

rugby league

Bulldogs release Harawira-Naera

Corey Harawira-Naera has been released from his NRL contract with Canterbury following the schoolgirl sex scandal, while Jayden Okunbor will return to the club.

Australian rules football

AFL reschedules Blues-Hawks clash

The AFL has reshuffled the round nine fixtures, pushing Carlton and Hawthorn's game from Thursday to Friday.

rugby league

Departure opens Roosters' door for SBW

The Sydney Roosters will create room in their NRL roster for Sonny Bill Williams by releasing youngster Asu Kepaoa but other hurdles could still exist.

news

disease

More travel bans on NSW virus hotspots

Sydney suburb Fairfield has been added to Queensland's COVID-19 hotspots, while the Northern Territory has added Port Stephens as NSW records 19 new cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

world

diplomacy

China state media blast consulate shutdown

China's state media have blasted the shutdown of the consulate in Houston as an election gambit by US President Donald Trump, who trails his rival in polls.