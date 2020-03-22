Help needed for Aussies stranded overseas

Federal Labor says the Morrison government must come up with a plan to bring home Australians who have been stranded overseas because of actions taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“Through no fault of their own, many Australians living, working and travelling overseas have been stranded amid closing borders, changing travel warnings, and disappearing commercial travel options,” Opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said in a statement on Saturday.

She wants the government to work with Qantas, Virgin or other providers to help Australians return home and ensure the costs of their return are not exorbitant or a barrier to travel.

Senator Wong also wants the processing of visas for immediate family members of Australian citizens who are rushing to return home to be expedited.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade consular teams need to be properly resourced as well to meet the unprecedented demands to assist Australians overseas.

“We commend the work … they are doing to assist Australian overseas. But we continue to see cases of Australians not being able to access timely and comprehensive advice and assistance,” she said.