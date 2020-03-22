Discover Australian Associated Press

Federal Labor wants the government to help Australians stranded overseas to return home. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Tourism and Leisure

Help needed for Aussies stranded overseas

By Colin Brinsden

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 15:01:05

Federal Labor says the Morrison government must come up with a plan to bring home Australians who have been stranded overseas because of actions taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“Through no fault of their own, many Australians living, working and travelling overseas have been stranded amid closing borders, changing travel warnings, and disappearing commercial travel options,” Opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said in a statement on Saturday.

She wants the government to work with Qantas, Virgin or other providers to help Australians return home and ensure the costs of their return are not exorbitant or a barrier to travel.

Senator Wong also wants the processing of visas for immediate family members of Australian citizens who are rushing to return home to be expedited.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade consular teams need to be properly resourced as well to meet the unprecedented demands to assist Australians overseas.

“We commend the work … they are doing to assist Australian overseas. But we continue to see cases of Australians not being able to access timely and comprehensive advice and assistance,” she said.

Australian rules football

AFL working through new virus restrictions

The AFL season faces new complications after further travel restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus were imposed by the federal government.

rugby league

NRL plans to press on with season

The NRL is confident it can continue the 2020 season despite the federal government recommending against all "non-essential" travel.

sport

Footy codes OK to continue travel for now

Australia's football codes will be able to continue their seasons, at this stage, despite federal government recommendations against "non-essential" travel.

soccer

Wanderers hold Sydney to A-League draw

Western Sydney Wanderers' Kwame Yeboah has scored a late equaliser to hold A-League leaders Sydney to a 1-1 draw at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Undermanned Giants crush Cats in AFL

Toby Greene and Harry Perryman have kicked four goals each to help GWS record a 32-point win over Geelong in round one of the AFL season.

politics

Business, workers to get $66b in virus aid

The Morrison government is adding $66 billion to its economic stimulus and has flagged a third round will be needed as the coronavirus impact continues to bite.

sport

world

health

Japan - 14 virus cases at medical centre

A medical centre in Japan has now recorded 14 coronavirus cases making it a supected cluster in Oita prefecture on the island of Kyushu.