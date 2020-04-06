High Court to hand down Pell decision

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cardinal George Pell was found guilty of child sexual abuse after a trial in Melbourne. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

High Court to hand down Pell decision

By Karen Sweeney

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 12:31:06

Disgraced Catholic cardinal George Pell has spent more than 400 days behind bars for the sexual abuse of two choirboys in the 1990s.

They’re crimes the 78-year-old maintains he didn’t commit and the outcome of his final appeal bid will be revealed on Tuesday.

Australia’s highest court will hand down its judgment in Brisbane, revealing whether they first grant Pell permission to appeal his five convictions and, if so, whether to grant his ultimate appeal.

He was convicted in 2018 and jailed for six years last March after a jury found he raped a 13-year-old choirboy and sexually molested another at Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral in 1996.

He lost a bid for freedom in Victoria’s Court of Appeal last year, when the two-thirds majority found there was enough evidence for the jury to find him guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

But Pell’s specialist appeals barrister Bret Walker SC says that’s not the case.

“We’re not here to prove anything … except to show, to demonstrate, that there was unexplored possibilities that meant it was not open to the jury to convict,” Mr Walker told the High Court last month.

Over two days some of Australia’s top legal minds grilled Mr Walker and Victoria’s Director of Public Prosecutions Kerri Judd QC.

The appeal bid is based on two grounds – firstly that Chief Justice Ann Ferguson and President Chris Maxwell made an error in requiring Pell to prove the offending was “impossible” in order to raise reasonable doubt.

Secondly, his lawyers have argued the judges erred in concluding the guilty verdicts were not unreasonable, because of findings there was reasonable doubt as to his guilt.

Pell’s convictions should be quashed and he should be immediately released from prison, Mr Walker argued.

The trial focused on five or six minutes after Sunday Mass in December 1996, when Pell caught the boys sneaking wine from the priest’s sacristy.

The jury found he molested the two boys then and, some time later, pushed the first boy against a corridor and molested him again.

“At both trials … the evidence of the complainant was the only evidence to the effect that the offending had occurred,” he said.

He said the complainant’s evidence couldn’t stand if that of Sacristan Max Potter and Monsignor Charles Portelli – which included that Pell was never alone after Mass – was accepted.

Ms Judd said the appeal should not be granted, or, if there was a mistake made by the Court of Appeal, that appeal should be heard again.

She urged the judges to consider the evidence as a whole, pointing to evidence that practices weren’t always followed.

“Quite a number of choirboys and others do say there were occasions when … he did not stand on the steps but he actually (joined the procession). The choirboys recall having to wait for him to go through,” Ms Judd said.

Latest news

virus diseases

Mystery Qld cases spark extra virus tests

Health workers have been asked to carry out more tests for the novel coronavirus due to a number of cases that are unaccounted for.

crime, law and justice

Tyrrell detective Jubelin found guilty

A Sydney magistrate has found former senior detective Gary Jubelin guilty of making unlawful tapes during the search for toddler William Tyrrell.

virus diseases

JobKeeper help for charities, not casuals

Charities can more easily access the federal government's coronavirus wage subsidy program, while the rules haven't been extended for casual workers.

crime, law and justice

High Court to hand down Pell decision

Australia's High Court will hand down its decision on disgraced Cardinal George Pell's final appeal bid in Brisbane on Tuesday morning.

virus diseases

NSW COVID-19 death toll rises to 18

NSW has now recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths after an 86-year-old man and an 85-year-old man died on Sunday as the state's total number of cases rises to 2637.

news

virus diseases

Mystery Qld cases spark extra virus tests

Health workers have been asked to carry out more tests for the novel coronavirus due to a number of cases that are unaccounted for.

sport

rugby league

Johns backs Gould as NRL CEO replacement

Phil Gould has been backed by Matthew Johns to step up as NRL CEO amid speculation the former NSW coach is being discussed as Todd Greenberg's replacement.

world

virus diseases

UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus.