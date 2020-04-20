Discover Australian Associated Press

At least 14 veteran pro-democracy activists have been arrested in Hong Kong . Image by AP PHOTO

Health

HK arrests of democracy advocates slammed

By By ZEN SOO

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 11:39:50

The United States has condemned the arrests of at least 14 veteran pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on charges of joining massive anti-government protests last year, saying the police action jeopardises a high degree of autonomy guaranteed the southern Chinese city.

Among those arrested on Saturday were 81-year-old activist and former lawmaker Martin Lee and democracy advocates Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Au Nok-hin. Police also arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded the local newspaper Apple Daily.

The sweeping crackdown amid a coronavirus pandemic is based on charges of unlawful assembly stemming from huge rallies against proposed China extradition legislation that exposed deep divisions between democracy-minded Hong Kongers and the Communist Party-ruled central government in Beijing.

The bill – which would have allowed the residents of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory to be sent to mainland to stand trial – has been withdrawn, but the protests continued for more than seven months, centered around demands for voting rights and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

While the protests began peacefully, they increasingly descended into violence after demonstrators became frustrated with the government’s response. They feel that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has ignored their demands and used the police to suppress them.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement condemned the arrests.

“Beijing and its representatives in Hong Kong continue to take actions inconsistent with commitments made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that include transparency, the rule of law, and guarantees that Hong Kong will continue to ‘enjoy a high degree of autonomy,'” Pompeo said. He was referring to the 1997 handover of the former British colony to China, which promised the city would enjoy political freedoms not afforded mainland China.

Britain’s Foreign Office also criticised the arrests, saying “the right to peaceful protest is fundamental to Hong Kong’s way of life and as such is protected in both the Joint Declaration and the Basic Law.”

Beijing has accused the US and other Western countries of instigating the protests and insists they’re China’s internal affairs.

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong said police were enforcing the law against those suspected of organising and participating in unauthorised assemblies, and foreign countries have no right to interfere, China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported.

“It is completely wrong that the U.K. Foreign Office spokesperson has distorted the truth by painting unauthorised assemblies as ‘peaceful protests,’ in a bid to whitewash, condone and 

