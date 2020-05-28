Discover Australian Associated Press

Hong Kong police have made 360 arrests and fired pepper pellets to disperse crowds of protesters. Image by EPA PHOTO

civil unrest

HK police arrest 360 as thousands protest

By Sarah Wu and Clare Jim

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 03:20:58

Police in Hong Kong have fired pepper pellets and made 360 arrests as thousands of people took to the streets in anger over national security legislation proposed by China.

In the heart of the financial district, riot police fired pepper pellets to disperse a crowd. 

Elsewhere police rounded up groups of suspected protesters, making them sit on sidewalks before searching their belongings.

Late into Wednesday evening, protesters were still cramming footpaths, chanting for full democracy and for Hong Kong to seek independence from China, saying this is now “the only way out”.

A heavy police presence around the Legislative Council had earlier deterred protesters from disrupting a debate of a bill that would criminalise disrespect of the Chinese national anthem. 

The bill is expected to be passed into law next month.

Angry over perceived threats to the semi-autonomous city’s freedoms, people of all ages rallied.

Some were dressed in black, some were wearing office clothes or school uniforms and some were hiding their faces beneath open umbrellas in scenes reminiscent of the unrest that shook Hong Kong last year.

“Although you’re afraid inside your heart, you need to speak out,” said Chang, 29, a clerk and protester dressed in black with a helmet respirator and goggles in her backpack.

Many shops, banks and offices closed early.

The latest protests follow the Chinese government’s proposal for national security legislation aimed at tackling secession, subversion and terrorism in Hong Kong. 

The planned laws could see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in Hong Kong.

The proposal, unveiled in Beijing last week, triggered the first large street protests in Hong Kong for months on Sunday, with police firing tear gas and water cannons.

The US, EU, Britain and others have expressed concern about the legislation, widely seen as a possible turning point for China’s freest city and one of the world’s main financial hubs.

But Chinese authorities and the Beijing-backed government in Hong Kong say there is no threat to the city’s high degree of autonomy and the new security law would be tightly focused.

“It’s for the long-term stability of Hong Kong and China, it won’t affect the freedom of assembly and speech and it won’t affect the city’s status as a financial centre,” Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung told reporters.

US President Donald Trump, already at odds with Beijing over trade and the novel coronavirus pandemic, said on Tuesday Washington would this week announce a strong response to the planned legislation.

China responded by saying it would take necessary countermeasures to any foreign interference.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged humanitarian relief for any Hong Kong people fleeing to the self-ruled island, though she gave no specifics.

Asian shares slipped over the rising tension between the US and China. 

Hong Kong’s bourse led declines with a 0.46 per cent drop.

