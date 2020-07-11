Hodgson knee injury adds to Canberra woes

Canberra hooker Josh Hodgson has limped from GIO Stadium after suffering a possible ACL injury in the first half of the Raiders’ NRL clash with Melbourne.

Already facing an injury crisis in their middle, Hodgson hurt his right knee when he attempted to change direction while tackling Storm counterpart Cameron Smith.

The Englishman had previously been forced to undergo a reconstruction on his left knee after the 2017 World Cup, ruling him out for seven months.

The 30-year-old co-captain was later seen in the Raiders’ sheds sucking on the pain-killing green whistle.

If the injury is an ACL tear, it would almost certainly rule him out for the season.

The blow typified a frustrating first half for the Raiders, who went to the break down 12-6 after Bailey Simonsson was controversially sin-binned.

Fellow forwards Sia Soliola, Emre Guler and Corey Horsburgh have all been ruled out long term in the past fortnight.