Hodgson knee injury adds to Canberra woes

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hooker Josh Hodgson has suffered a serious knee injury in Canberra's home NRL clash with Melbourne. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Hodgson knee injury adds to Canberra woes

By Scott Bailey

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 20:33:25

Canberra hooker Josh Hodgson has limped from GIO Stadium after suffering a possible ACL injury in the first half of the Raiders’ NRL clash with Melbourne.

Already facing an injury crisis in their middle, Hodgson hurt his right knee when he attempted to change direction while tackling Storm counterpart Cameron Smith.

The Englishman had previously been forced to undergo a reconstruction on his left knee after the 2017 World Cup, ruling him out for seven months.

The 30-year-old co-captain was later seen in the Raiders’ sheds sucking on the pain-killing green whistle.

If the injury is an ACL tear, it would almost certainly rule him out for the season.

The blow typified a frustrating first half for the Raiders, who went to the break down 12-6 after Bailey Simonsson was controversially sin-binned.

Fellow forwards Sia Soliola, Emre Guler and Corey Horsburgh have all been ruled out long term in the past fortnight.

