Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan makes a long-anticipated return to the AFL against Port Adelaide. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Hogan boosts Dockers against Power in AFL

By Jason Phelan

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 19:31:32

Star Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan is set to make his first AFL appearance in a year after being recalled to the squad to face Port Adelaide.

Hogan was one of several key inclusions on Thursday evening when teams for the remainder of round three of the AFL season were announced.

The 25-year-old was named at full-forward in an extended squad for Sunday’s clash with the ladder leaders at Metricon Stadium, with Caleb Serong, Connor Blakely, Nathan Wilson, Sam Sturt and Stephen Hill also included.

Hogan sustained a foot injury in round 14 last year then took an extended break to deal with a mental health issue.

The Power welcome back Ollie Wines from a one-week suspension for breaking strict coronavirus protocols, with former Hawthorn defender Ryan Burton to miss the match with a knee injury.

The Western Bulldogs and GWS, who last met in last year’s brutal elimination final, renew hostilities on Friday night at Marvel Stadium.

Chief Giants antagonist Toby Greene will miss with a knee injury.

“Toby’s unfortunately got a bit of soreness behind his knee,” GWS coach Leon Cameron said.

“Obviously we would have loved him to run out with us this week but we just couldn’t risk it on a five day break.

“He’ll most likely be alright for next week but only time will tell with that.” 

The Dogs added three premiership players in Toby McLean, Tom Liberatore and Zaine Cordy as they search for their first win of the season.

Collingwood brought in Jaidyn Stephenson for his first game of the season when the Pies host St Kilda at the MCG on Saturday.

The speedy forward comes in with Rupert Wills, with Jack Madgen and Josh Thomas dropped, while the Saints made one change, losing skipper Jarryn Geary to injury and adding former Magpie Jonathon Marsh.

Unbeaten North Melbourne recalled Paul Ahern in place of Bailey Scott for their game against Sydney, who brought in Robbie Fox for the injured Kaiden Brand.

Jack Steven will wait at least another week for his Geelong debut, with the Cats going unchanged into Saturday night’s encounter with Carlton at GMHBA Stadium.

Jack Silvagni and Tom Williamson come in for the winless Blues.

West Coast have replaced suspended defender Jeremy McGovern with Will Schofield for Saturday night’s clash with Brisbane at the Gabba.

Josh Rotham replaced Jackson Nelson (omitted) for star Eagle Andrew Gaff’s 200th AFL match, while the Lions replaced the injured Stef Martin with Archie Smith.

Conor McKenna and Orazio Fantasia were among the inclusions to an extended Essendon squad for Sunday’s encounter with Melbourne.

The Demons included Aaron vandenBerg, Kysaiah Pickett, Michael Hibberd and Mitch Hannan for the MCG match.

Gold Coast are set to be strengthened by the inclusions of Brandon Ellis, Corey Ellis and David Swallow when they host Adelaide at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

The struggling Crows added Elliott Himmelberg, Kyle Hartigan, Shane McAdam and Will Hamill to a 26-man squad.

