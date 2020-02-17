Holden decision leaves Supercars uncertain

Supercars teams and officials will hold urgent discussions with Holden after parent company General Motors announced it was retiring the automotive brand.

GM’s decision to scrap the brand in Australia and New Zealand by 2021 has sent a shockwave through the Supercars field just days before the start of this year’s championship at the Adelaide 500.

In a post on the company’s Facebook page, Holden said the company’s future within the championship was unresolved.

“We will begin discussions with the organisers of Supercars and Red Bull Holden Racing Team,” the post said.

“We will update you on these discussions at the appropriate time.”

Holden provides factory backing to the Red Bull Holden Racing Team featuring former champions Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen.

A further seven Supercars teams are set to run Commodores in the 2020 championship.

One of those, ex-factory team Walkinshaw Andretti United, expressed their sadness at Monday’s decision.

“Our team has shared a long and successful relationship with Holden in Australia for three decades,” the statement read.

“It’s very sad to see them leave. We are thankful for their support, and proud of what we have achieved together, including seven Bathurst 1000 victories, and six driver championships.”

Holden said it would “work through” the implications of Monday’s decision with Red Bull Holden Racing Team in regards to its ongoing commitment to the team.

AAP has sought comment from both Supercars and Red Bull Holden Racing Team on the decision.