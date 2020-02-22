Holden’s Whincup wins Adelaide Supercars

Supercars legend Jamie Whincup has capped off an emotional week for Holden by powering to victory in the season-opening race at the Adelaide 500.

Following General Motors’ bombshell decision on Monday, the Red Bull star responded to the axe falling on the red lion by clinching Saturday’s 78-lap race from pole.

Whincup finished 2019 in impressive style post-Bathurst and he carried that form to the South Australian capital’s street circuit for his 119th career victory.

It was the seven-time champion’s 11th win in Adelaide and first at the track since 2016.

“I’ve got to dedicate this one to Holden,” a fired-up Whincup said.

“It’s been a bloody tough week for everyone involved and it’s great to get a win.

“We got smoked by the other brand (Ford) here last year, so it’s nice to bounce back.

“I had a rocket today. The car was excellent.”

Whincup, who on Friday confirmed he would be racing on next year, comfortably won his battle with two-time defending champion Scott McLaughlin, finishing more than five seconds ahead of the Ford flyer.

McLaughlin crossed the line in second, after starting the race from seventh on the grid.

Whincup’s Triple Eight teammate Shane van Gisbergen was third.

Holden cars made up three of the top-four, with Erebus’ David Reynolds coming fourth to continue his positive weekend.

Milwaukee Racing veteran Will Davison rounded out the top-five in his Ford Mustang.

Holden pair James Courtney and Garry Jacobson had forgettable days after early incidents ensured they wouldn’t finish the race.

ADELAIDE 500 RACE ONE RESULTS

1. Jamie Whincup (Holden)

2. Scott McLaughlin (Ford)

3. Shane van Gisbergen (Holden)

4. David Reynolds (Holden)

5. Will Davison (Ford)