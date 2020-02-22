Holden’s Whincup wins Adelaide Supercars

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Holden Supercars stalwart Jamie Whincup has won the opening race of the Adelaide 500. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

motor racing

Holden’s Whincup wins Adelaide Supercars

By Oliver Caffrey

February 22, 2020

2020-02-22 19:00:21

Supercars legend Jamie Whincup has capped off an emotional week for Holden by powering to victory in the season-opening race at the Adelaide 500.

Following General Motors’ bombshell decision on Monday, the Red Bull star responded to the axe falling on the red lion by clinching Saturday’s 78-lap race from pole.

Whincup finished 2019 in impressive style post-Bathurst and he carried that form to the South Australian capital’s street circuit for his 119th career victory.

It was the seven-time champion’s 11th win in Adelaide and first at the track since 2016.

“I’ve got to dedicate this one to Holden,” a fired-up Whincup said.

“It’s been a bloody tough week for everyone involved and it’s great to get a win.

“We got smoked by the other brand (Ford) here last year, so it’s nice to bounce back.

“I had a rocket today. The car was excellent.”

Whincup, who on Friday confirmed he would be racing on next year, comfortably won his battle with two-time defending champion Scott McLaughlin, finishing more than five seconds ahead of the Ford flyer.

McLaughlin crossed the line in second, after starting the race from seventh on the grid.

Whincup’s Triple Eight teammate Shane van Gisbergen was third.

Holden cars made up three of the top-four, with Erebus’ David Reynolds coming fourth to continue his positive weekend.

Milwaukee Racing veteran Will Davison rounded out the top-five in his Ford Mustang.

Holden pair James Courtney and Garry Jacobson had forgettable days after early incidents ensured they wouldn’t finish the race.

ADELAIDE 500 RACE ONE RESULTS

1. Jamie Whincup (Holden)

2. Scott McLaughlin (Ford)

3. Shane van Gisbergen (Holden)

4. David Reynolds (Holden)

5. Will Davison (Ford)

Latest sport

motor racing

Holden's Whincup wins Adelaide Supercars

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has given Holden fans something to smile about after winning the opening race at the Adelaide 500.

rugby union

Brumbies topple Chiefs in Super upset

The Brumbies have unfurled a memorable 26-14 Super Rugby upset of the Chiefs following a build-up dominated by a mumps outbreak.

cricket

Aussies won't panic at World Cup: Lanning

Australia will probably need to win their remaining three group games in order to make the semi-finals of the women's T20 World Cup.

cricket

Agar hat-trick, Aussies dominate first T20

Ashton Agar has taken a hat-trick to help steer Australia to a dominant victory over South Africa in the T20 series-opener in Johannesburg.

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following the opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

news

health

Aust relaxes China travel ban for students

Australia is relaxing travel restrictions for year 11 and 12 students stuck in China because of the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

rugby union

Brumbies topple Chiefs in Super upset

The Brumbies have unfurled a memorable 26-14 Super Rugby upset of the Chiefs following a build-up dominated by a mumps outbreak.

world

health

SKorea virus cases surge to 346

South Korea has reported 142 new confirmed coronavirus cases, mostly linked to a church in Daegu and a hospital in Cheongdo county.