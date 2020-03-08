Holmes humbled by high NFL standards

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Valentine Holmes says the cutthroat NFL has taught him valuable lessons ahead of his NRL return. Image by Michael Chambers/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Holmes humbled by high NFL standards

By Pamela Whaley

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 17:08:57

Valentine Holmes has been shooting for the stars from the moment he first stepped onto an NRL field back in 2014, but the 24-year-old says the leap in competitiveness he experienced in the USA’s National Football League (NFL) brought him back down to earth.

Holmes spent 2019 in the United States as part of the NFL’s international program and says the ruthlessness on display was a shock to the system and made him realise the areas of his game he could improve when he returned to rugby league.

“My first few months there, in the first three weeks I had three different roomies because they kept getting cut. It’s sad but it’s the way it is,” he said.

“Everyone carries on like it’s a normal day the next day and you get to training and their locker is empty.

“Every Monday they have tryouts, so your position is always up for grabs.

“I liked the challenge of it. It brought me back down a bit and it’s good because the guys over there didn’t know who I was so I could just walk around and be myself and do whatever I want, go to a normal cafe and not get looked at or stared at.”

Holmes was picked up by the New York Jets and played four pre-season games but did not get the chance to run out for a regular-season NFL game.

Although the physicality of the training was different, Holmes said he learnt the most about himself in classroom meetings that lasted up to four hours each day.

He said the first few weeks was a “mental blur” and the entire experience forced him to grow up.

“I learnt a lot mentally and as a person,” he said. “I feel more mature as a person. Those guys are on a bigger scale. We’re on a decent scale here but they are worldwide.

“To be able to mix it with those guys was pretty cool. How they prepare and how they train, it’s something that I’ve brought back with me.

“Mentally I don’t know how they do it, because it’s very cutthroat. They know they have to pay attention, they have to know what they’re doing on the field or otherwise they will get rid of you and get someone else in.”

Holmes will make his official return to the NRL in the Cowboys’ clash with Brisbane at the new Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on March 13.

Latest sport

cricket

Lanning leads Aust to World Cup success

Australian captain Meg Lanning says her team played the perfect match in demolishing India to win their fifth Twenty20 World Cup final.

Australian rules football

Lions roar in final warm-up against Blues

Brisbane Lions have wrapped up their AFL pre-season in style with a 45-point practice-match comeback win against Carlton at Ikon Park.

cricket

T20 World Cup final just short of record

The Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India has fallen just short of breaking the record for the highest attendance at a women's sporting event.

cricket

Aust thrash India in T20 World Cup final

Australia have produced a dominant allround performance to crush India by 85 runs at the MCG and win their fifth women's Twenty20 World Cup final.

motor racing

Spectators barred from Bahrain F1 GP

This month's Bahrain Formula One grand prix will take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have announced.

news

health

Third Aust coronavirus death confirmed

Australia's peak medical body says governments need to increase the country's response to coronavirus, as the nation's death toll reaches three.

sport

cricket

Lanning leads Aust to World Cup success

Australian captain Meg Lanning says her team played the perfect match in demolishing India to win their fifth Twenty20 World Cup final.

world

politics

Kamala Harris endorses former rival Biden

Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden, becoming the latest to drop out from the Democratic race to take on Donald Trump for the US presidency.