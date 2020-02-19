Discover Australian Associated Press

Valentine Holmes will play his first game for North Queensland in a trial in Cairns. Image by Michael Chambers/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Holmes named to play in Cowboys NRL trial

By Pamela Whaley

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 17:28:03

Valentine Holmes will make his return to rugby league in North Queensland’s NRL trial against Brisbane.

The former Australian and Queensland fullback has been named to play in the No.1 jersey against the Broncos on Saturday at Barlow Park in Cairns.

The 24-year-old former Australian and Queensland custodian has not played a professional rugby league game since the 2018 finals with Cronulla.

He returned to the code after an unsuccessful attempt to break into the NFL with the New York Jets.

Holmes was named in a 25-man squad by coach Paul Green, along with star forward Jason Taumalolo and NRL Nines player of the tournament Scott Drinkwater.

Jordan McLean, Coen Hess and Shane Wright will round out a strong forward pack.

Former Cronulla hooker Jayden Brailey will play his first game in a Newcastle jersey on Saturday when the Knights host St George Illawarra in their trial.

The 23-year-old is in a squad of 34 players, announced by new coach Adam O’Brien, which includes skipper Mitchell Pearce and representative prop David Klemmer.

The Knights battled with inconsistency in their spine last season and Kurt Mann and Mason Lino will push their cases for five-eighth.

Fullback Tex Hoy, 20, starred at the NRL Nines and will get a chance to impress against the Dragons, while emerging star Bradman Best has been ruled out with a fractured foot.

He will undergo surgery this week and is likely to miss the first few rounds of the season.

Elsewhere, Regan Campbell-Gillard will play his first game for Parramatta against South Sydney at Wentworthville on Saturday.

The former Penrith prop was named along 25 players for the trial, including Daniel Alvaro, Michael Jennings, Shaun Lane and Nathan Brown.

The Warriors will debut recruit Wade Egan in their weekend trial against Melbourne in Palmerston North.

He’s one of 10 players with NRL experience to be named in the 28-man squad, the most experienced of whom is star winger David Fusitu’a.

