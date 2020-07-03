Holmes to make NRL return for Cowboys

Valentine Holmes will make his return from an ankle injury in North Queensland’s clash with Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

Holmes travelled with the team to Sydney on Friday after missing their last two games.

Rising star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has deputised in his absence, but was dropped from the side to make way for Holmes after the former Kangaroos and Queensland representative emerged unscathed from training this week.

Holmes’ inclusion is a massive boost for the Cowboys, who last week snapped a three-game losing streak against Newcastle.

Forward Jordan McLean had already been ruled out of the match with a calf injury.