Summer bushfire response under microscope

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Home Affairs department says Australia's bushfire seasons will worsen due to climate change. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Summer bushfire response under microscope

By Rebecca Gredley

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 11:15:16

Decisions made by the federal government before, during and after the devastating summer bushfires will come under scrutiny by a Senate inquiry.

The inquiry kicks off on Wednesday with officials from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Home Affairs and Emergency Leaders for Climate Action.

Chair of the committee undertaking the inquiry, Senator Tim Ayres, says the government’s decisions had a profound effect on many Australians.

“Those decisions, how they were made and their effects on bushfire-affected communities deserve detailed scrutiny and examination from the parliament,” he said.

“I am determined that the committee undertake a thorough review of the government’s preparation for the bushfire season and of their reconstruction efforts.”

The ‘Black Summer’ fires killed 33 people, destroyed more than 3000 homes and razed close to 13 million hectares.

The inquiry will look at what lessons can be learnt from the fire, including preparation and planning, response and recovery efforts.

The Department of Home Affairs’ submission to the inquiry says Australia’s bushfires will become more severe because of climate change.

“The frequency and intensity of natural hazards are forecast to increase both in Australia and globally,” the submission says.

“Future bushfire seasons will commence earlier, be longer, and have severe impacts on Australian communities.”

Home Affairs says a key lesson from the fires is that the Commonwealth’s emergency management can be strengthened, noting the public expects national leadership and a unified response to natural disasters.

Former NSW fire chief Greg Mullins, representing Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, was an outspoken critic of the government’s response to the fires during the crisis.

Emergency Leaders for Climate Action was created in April last year because of fears over the potential of the then-forthcoming bushfire season.

“The failure of successive governments at all levels to show leadership and take credible, urgent action on the basic casual factor: greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas, will lead to further escalation in natural disaster risks,” their submission says.

The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet’s submission says that states and territories have primary responsibility for the protection of life, property and environment in their jurisdictions.

But the federal government stepped in because of the unprecedented level of bushfire activity, the submission says.

Wednesday’s hearing will also hear from CSIRO scientists and the Bushfire and Natural Hazards Cooperative Research Centre.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements is also holding hearings into the Black Summer fire season.

Latest news

inquiry

Summer bushfires an ecological disaster

More than 300 animal and plant species listed as threatened nationally were in the path of the Black Summer bushfires, with many at risk of extinction now.

politics

PM, premiers to discuss federation reform

The prime minister and state and territory leaders will discuss tax changes and federation reforms when the national cabinet meets this Friday.

epidemic and plague

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID-19

Two schools in Sydney's eastern suburbs have closed after positive coronavirus cases among two students as most children returned to classrooms full-time.

politics

Summer bushfire response under microscope

Home Affairs and Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet officials will front a Senate inquiry to have their decisions around the summer bushfires scrutinised.

epidemic and plague

Virus-positive Queensland man, 30, dies

The death of a 30-year-old man in Blackwater in Queensland has taken Australia's COVID-19 death toll to 103.

news

inquiry

Summer bushfires an ecological disaster

More than 300 animal and plant species listed as threatened nationally were in the path of the Black Summer bushfires, with many at risk of extinction now.

sport

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie finishes at Glasgow

Glasgow have farewelled Dave Rennie a month early, leaving the new Wallabies coach clear to direct all energy towards his Test job.

world

trials

Malka Leifer ruled fit to stand trial

An Israeli court has ruled alleged child sex offender Malka Leifer is mentally fit to face an extradition trial, opening a way for her return to Australia.