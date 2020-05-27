Summer bushfire response under microscope

Decisions made by the federal government before, during and after the devastating summer bushfires will come under scrutiny by a Senate inquiry.

The inquiry kicks off on Wednesday with officials from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Home Affairs and Emergency Leaders for Climate Action.

Chair of the committee undertaking the inquiry, Senator Tim Ayres, says the government’s decisions had a profound effect on many Australians.

“Those decisions, how they were made and their effects on bushfire-affected communities deserve detailed scrutiny and examination from the parliament,” he said.

“I am determined that the committee undertake a thorough review of the government’s preparation for the bushfire season and of their reconstruction efforts.”

The ‘Black Summer’ fires killed 33 people, destroyed more than 3000 homes and razed close to 13 million hectares.

The inquiry will look at what lessons can be learnt from the fire, including preparation and planning, response and recovery efforts.

The Department of Home Affairs’ submission to the inquiry says Australia’s bushfires will become more severe because of climate change.

“The frequency and intensity of natural hazards are forecast to increase both in Australia and globally,” the submission says.

“Future bushfire seasons will commence earlier, be longer, and have severe impacts on Australian communities.”

Home Affairs says a key lesson from the fires is that the Commonwealth’s emergency management can be strengthened, noting the public expects national leadership and a unified response to natural disasters.

Former NSW fire chief Greg Mullins, representing Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, was an outspoken critic of the government’s response to the fires during the crisis.

Emergency Leaders for Climate Action was created in April last year because of fears over the potential of the then-forthcoming bushfire season.

“The failure of successive governments at all levels to show leadership and take credible, urgent action on the basic casual factor: greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas, will lead to further escalation in natural disaster risks,” their submission says.

The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet’s submission says that states and territories have primary responsibility for the protection of life, property and environment in their jurisdictions.

But the federal government stepped in because of the unprecedented level of bushfire activity, the submission says.

Wednesday’s hearing will also hear from CSIRO scientists and the Bushfire and Natural Hazards Cooperative Research Centre.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements is also holding hearings into the Black Summer fire season.