Home meal deliveries for elderly gets $60m

Meals will be delivered to elderly Australians to help them stay at home, thanks to nearly $60 million in federal government funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Tuesday announced the money would go towards meal delivery services such as Meals on Wheels.

About $50 million would fund 3.4 million meals for 41,000 people over six weeks.

A further $9.3 million will pay for 36,000 emergency food supply boxes.

Australians over the age of 70 have been asked to stay at home as part of the government’s measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Older Australians who don’t have internet access can call the My Aged Care contact centre on 1800 200 422 for help with food and necessities.

People registered with My Aged Care will be prioritised.

Mr Hunt said meal delivery was an important part of looking after the elderly.

“The wellbeing of older Australians remains a priority. We are supporting them so they can remain safely in their own homes,” he said.