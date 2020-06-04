Discover Australian Associated Press

Renovators have been warned to check for asbestos if undertaking projects this long weekend. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Home renovators warned of deadly asbestos

By AAP

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 11:53:24

Home renovators are being urged to check for potentially deadly asbestos before carrying out any work this coming long weekend.

The NSW government on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign reminding DIY enthusiasts to check for asbestos before renovating older houses.

Environment Minister Matt Kean says the upcoming long weekend is an ideal time to tackle projects “but only if it is done safely”.

“You can’t always tell what products contain asbestos just by looking,” Mr Kean said in a statement.

“Checking before you start will keep you and your family safe.”

Renovation can disturb asbestos in houses and sheds built before 1990.

The dangerous material has been banned in Australia since 2003 but was previously used in more than 3000 products.

Asbestos can be found in roofs, eaves, downpipes, insulation, kitchen splashbacks, lino, fuse boxes, garden sheds and bonded cement sheeting.

