Hong Kong coronavirus cases spike

The Hong Kong government has appealed for more social distancing as coronavirus numbers spike in the territory, as many rush to return from Europe, where infection numbers have skyrocketed.

The health department’s Centre for Health Protection again urged members of the public to “maintain an appropriate social distance” in their daily lives.

“In particular, they should go out less and avoid social activities such as meal gatherings or other gatherings to reduce the chance of contacting infected persons (..) and minimise the risk of outbreak clusters emerging in the community,” the CHP said in a statement on Sunday.

The government said that as most of the recent 274 confirmed cases are imported or related to those who have had close contact with patients with a travel history, the government will increase tests for people returning from overseas at two designated test centres.

Public services will also be reajusted and services and facilties that were recently reopened will re-close again, leaving only essential and emergency public services in operation.

Meanwhile, some 50,000 students will be affected by the postponement of the annual Diploma of Secondary Education exam, with schools to remain closed until further notice, leaving thousands of students relying on online classes and homeschooling.