Hong Kong unveils $17.7bn virus package

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hong Kong has extended its coronavirus social distancing restrictions until April 23. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Hong Kong unveils $17.7bn virus package

By Felix Tam Jessie Pang

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 21:58:32

Hong Kong has announced relief measures worth $HK137.5 billion ($A28.75 billion) to help businesses and people crippled by the coronavirus outbreak to stay afloat, as the city joins global efforts to cushion the impact of the pandemic.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam also pledged to take a pay cut of 10 per cent for a year and said the government would pay 50 per cent of workers’ salaries for six months, with the monthly subsidy for each worker capped at $HK9,000 ($A1,880) .

Announcing the $HK80 billion salary scheme, Lam also urged employers not to lay off workers as the city grapples with the impact of the new coronavirus which has piled pressure on an economy already reeling from months of often violent anti-government protests.

“I do hope employers who are now watching this press conference, or who would read the newspaper tomorrow, will bear in mind that money is coming, so don’t rush into laying off your staff and hang on as long as possible because money is coming,” Lam said at a press conference.

The financial relief measures would see this year’s budget deficit swell from $HK139.1 billion to $HK276.6 billion, equivalent to 9.5 per cent of gross domestic product.

The stimulus package came just hours after the government extended social-distancing restrictions, including the closure of some bars and pubs and a ban on public gatherings of more than four people, until April 23 as it battles to halt the spread of the virus.

The government said a “drastic” more than two-fold spike in the number of cases in Hong Kong over the past two weeks to 936 meant the move was necessary. Four people in the former British colony have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Other restrictions that have been extended include the closure of gyms, cinemas, mahjong parlours, karaoke lounges and nightclubs. Beauty salons and massage parlours have been added to the list.

The global financial hub has also extended indefinitely a two-week closure of its airport to foreign arrivals that was due to end on Tuesday.

While schools remain closed, many people work from home and shopping malls and restaurants are largely deserted, Hong Kong has stopped short of a full lockdown imposed in other cities such as London and New York.

Latest sport

cricket

Aussies' Test tour of Bangladesh postponed

The two-Test series between Australia and Bangladesh will not take place in June, having been postponed because of the current coronavirus crisis.

rugby league

NRL season planned to restart on May 28

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced they are planning to restart the NRL competition in late May.

rugby union

Rugby pay agreement before next week

No agreement has been reached on pay cuts for the nation's elite rugby players before Easter, but officials are confident a deal will be made before next week.

rugby league

NRL to fulfil obligations to Nine Network

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-disrupted season next month.

Australian rules football

AFL hubs could be 'cruise ships': GWS boss

GWS chairman Tony Shepherd says he is scared of the risks involved with creating quarantine hubs for AFL teams.

news

health

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

sport

cricket

Aussies' Test tour of Bangladesh postponed

The two-Test series between Australia and Bangladesh will not take place in June, having been postponed because of the current coronavirus crisis.

world

politics

UK PM Johnson continues to improve in ICU

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he continues to impove in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.