Hong Kong has extended social distancing rules in a bid to curb coronavirus infections. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Hong Kong extends social distancing rules

By AAP

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 18:50:29

Hong Kong has reported 44 new coronavirus cases as the government announced extended social distancing measures to curb further infections, which have seen a resurgence in the Asian financial hub since early July.

While the number of daily cases have come down from triple digits in recent weeks, authorities have cautioned residents from becoming complacent, warning that the situation remained “severe”.

Restrictions including a ban on dining at restaurants from 6pm and the mandating of masks in all outdoor public areas are set to remain in force for a further seven days until August 25, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Out of the 44 cases recorded on Monday, 31 of them were local transmissions.

Since late January, over 4500 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 69 of whom have died. Monday’s figure was down from Sunday’s 74 cases.

Australian rules football

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

soccer

A-League finals to be held at Bankwest

The A-League finals will be played a Bankwest Stadium with the video assistant referee system to be reintroduced for all post-season games.

Australian rules football

Rampe's broken hand ends his AFL season

Sydney's injury crisis has deepened after they revealed co-captain Dane Rampe broke his right hand again and will miss the rest of the AFL season.

rugby league

NRL issues fines to Broncos for pub visit

A pub lunch has turned costly for Brisbane with the NRL fining the club and 10 players a total of $140,000 for breaching biosecurity protocols.

news

epidemic and plague

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney's Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

world

civil unrest

Lukashenko rewards forces amid protests

Protests are continuing against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko who has awarded medals to law enforcement officials who cracked down on protesters.