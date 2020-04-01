Hong Kong jails 3 for breaching quarantine

Three men have been sentenced to imprisonment for violating Hong Kong’s compulsory quarantine measures.

A 31-year-old man was given a three-month custodial sentence for giving regulatory officials a false residential address.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old and a 41-year-old violated the restrictions by leaving their places of residence.

Both were intercepted at border-control points between Hong Kong and mainland China.

The men received respectively 10 days and six weeks’ imprisonment.

The government said in a statement that they welcomed the judgement and that the sentences sent a clear message to the community that breaching quarantine orders is a criminal offence and that the government would not tolerate it.

Hong Kong continues to record an escalation in cases.

The government issued a new measure to make 14-day quarantine compulsory for anyone entering the city from overseas or from mainland China.

There are 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, a number that has tripled over a two-week period as overseas residents rushed to return from Europe, as well from Hubei province, where the outbreak originated and where the number of infections has run into the thousands.

Those in quarantine must wear a QR-coded trackable wristband and remain in their places of residence.

But there are currently more than 32,000 people undergoing such measures and criticisms include questions about the effectiveness of the bands and about the government’s ability to keep track of such numbers.

In response to a second wave of infections in Hong Kong the government has limited gatherings to a maximum of four people and shut down public areas, such as sports grounds.