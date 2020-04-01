Hong Kong jails 3 for breaching quarantine

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Three people have been sentenced to jail for violating Hong Kong quarantine measures. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Hong Kong jails 3 for breaching quarantine

By AAP

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 02:21:29

Three men have been sentenced to imprisonment for violating Hong Kong’s compulsory quarantine measures.

A 31-year-old man was given a three-month custodial sentence for giving regulatory officials a false residential address.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old and a 41-year-old violated the restrictions by leaving their places of residence.

Both were intercepted at border-control points between Hong Kong and mainland China.

The men received respectively 10 days and six weeks’ imprisonment.

The government said in a statement that they welcomed the judgement and that the sentences sent a clear message to the community that breaching quarantine orders is a criminal offence and that the government would not tolerate it.

Hong Kong continues to record an escalation in cases.

The government issued a new measure to make 14-day quarantine compulsory for anyone entering the city from overseas or from mainland China.

There are 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, a number that has tripled over a two-week period as overseas residents rushed to return from Europe, as well from Hubei province, where the outbreak originated and where the number of infections has run into the thousands.

Those in quarantine must wear a QR-coded trackable wristband and remain in their places of residence.

But there are currently more than 32,000 people undergoing such measures and criticisms include questions about the effectiveness of the bands and about the government’s ability to keep track of such numbers.

In response to a second wave of infections in Hong Kong the government has limited gatherings to a maximum of four people and shut down public areas, such as sports grounds.

Latest sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRL players could apply for govt handouts

The NRL's minimum-wage players will be eligible for the government's JobKeeper funding should the rest of the season be wiped out by the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

Australian rules football

Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

Carlton director of high performance Andrew Russell says AFL clubs will need to have access to substitute players during games to manage the extra workload.

news

virus diseases

Four Victorian babies diagnosed with virus

Four babies are among Victoria's latest coronavirus cases, with authorities investigating how they became infected but say they aren't part of a cluster.

sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

'Stabilising' virus hope for Italy, Spain

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy and Spain might be stabilising, WHO says, as New York reels from a "staggering" number of deaths.