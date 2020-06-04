Discover Australian Associated Press

Pro-democracy law maker Chan Chi-chuen scuffles with security guards in Hong Kong's law chamber. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

Hong Kong legislature passes anthem bill

By AAP

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 19:17:27

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has passed a bill that will criminalise disrespect of China’s national anthem, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing’s tightening grip on the city.

The bill was passed with 41 in favour and one against.

The ruling comes as people in Hong Kong are set to light candles across the city to commemorate the 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square. 

Earlier on Thursday police and firefighters entered the legislature after two pro-democracy lawmakers threw foul-smelling liquid to protest against China’s “murderous” Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Lawmakers Eddie Chu and Ray Chan rushed to the front of the chamber, splashing the reeking fluid as guards grappled with them.

Police and firefighters later arrived on the scene.

“A murderous state stinks forever. What we did today is to remind the world that we should never forgive the Chinese Communist Party for killing its own people 31 years ago,” Chu said later, before he and Chan were removed from the chamber.

