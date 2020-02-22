Hong Kong policeman infected by virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A Hong Kong police officer has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus. Image by (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Health

Hong Kong policeman infected by virus

By AAP

February 22, 2020

2020-02-22 14:30:36

A Hong Kong police officer has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus, the first officer to test positive in the Asian financial hub and dozens of other officers have been quarantined over concerns of contagion.

The 48-year-old officer had attended a banquet with 59 other police in the city’s western district on Tuesday, authorities said on Friday.

Everyone who attended is now quarantined, according to a statement on the official Facebook page of the Hong Kong Police.

“The police are highly concerned about the incident and are actively co-operating with the Department of Health,” the statement said.

Hong Kong has 69 confirmed cases of the virus and two deaths so far. Recent virus cases have included a fast-food restaurant worker and a taxi driver, both of whom were exposed to many other people, authorities said.

Local MPs are expected to discuss a HK$US30 billion ($A5.83 billion) relief package on Friday to support small- and medium-sized businesses and the Hospital Authority, which are struggling to cope with the outbreak.

The former British colony’s economy has been hit hard as tourist arrivals slump and residents keep away from shops, miring the city in its first recession in a decade.

Leader Carrie Lam’s handling of the crisis has stirred anger, with critics calling on her to close the entire border with mainland China and some medical workers going on strike.

Lam has said a full shutdown of the border would be impractical, inappropriate and discriminatory.

More than 100 Hong Kong residents who were passengers on the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan are expected to return to Hong Kong on government charter flights on Friday night or Saturday. The first batch of 106 passengers arrived in the Chinese territory on Thursday.

Authorities said 66 of the 364 Hong Kong residents on the ship were infected with the coronavirus. They will remain in Japan along with 41 other citizens who were in close contact with them. 

Latest sport

cricket

Agar hat-trick, Aussies dominate first T20

Ashton Agar has taken a hat-trick to help steer Australia to a dominant victory over South Africa in the T20 series-opener in Johannesburg.

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following the opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following an opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

soccer

Victorious Phoenix go second in A-League

The in-form Phoenix have climbed to second equal on the A-League standings with a 2-0 win over out-of-sorts Western United in a sodden Wellington.

motor racing

Whincup to continue Supercars career

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has confirmed he will continue racing next year, as he prepares for the season-opening Adelaide 500.

news

health

Aust relaxes China travel ban for students

Australia is relaxing travel restrictions for year 11 and 12 students stuck in China because of the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

cricket

Agar hat-trick, Aussies dominate first T20

Ashton Agar has taken a hat-trick to help steer Australia to a dominant victory over South Africa in the T20 series-opener in Johannesburg.

world

imperial and royal matters

Prince Harry, Meghan drop 'royal' brand

Prince Harry and Meghan's decision not to use the word "royal" in their branding follows weeks of talks between the couple and the royal family.