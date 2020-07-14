Hong Kong tightens measures as cases spike

Hong Kong will tighten its limits on public gatherings from Wednesday amid growing worries over an escalating third wave of coronavirus infections in the city, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday.

The government will limit group gatherings to four people – from 50 – a measure last seen in March during a second wave. Some establishments, such as gyms and gaming centres, will have to shut down for a week, while restaurants will only be allowed to give out takeaway after 6:00pm.

The global financial hub recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, including 41 which were locally transmitted, health authorities said.

Since late January, the Chinese-ruled city has announced 1522 cases and local media is reporting an eighth death on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, The Hong Kong book fair was postponed due to the locally transmitted spike, just two days before the scheduled opening.

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council says the fair, which draws one million visitors annually, will be rescheduled at a later, unspecified date. Three other July fairs and expos have also been postponed.