Hong Kong Disneyland is to reopen on June 18 after the coronavirus forced its closure in January. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Hong Kong’s Disneyland reopens on June 18

By AAP

June 16, 2020

June 16, 2020

Hong Kong’s Disneyland theme park says it will reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January.

The Chinese-ruled city has reported only a handful of new cases recently, with its total so far standing at 1110 infections and four deaths.

The majority of the park’s shopping and dining locations will restart operations with “controlled capacity,” while social distancing measures will be implemented in queues, restaurants and other facilities. Hotel services will also resume gradually.

Disinfection will be carried out more frequently and hand sanitisers will be made available for visitors, who will be required to go through temperature screening, wear a face mask and sign a health declaration.

Hong Kong’s Disneyland resort is owned by a joint venture, Hongkong International Theme Parks Ltd, of which the local government owns 53 per cent and Walt Disney Co holds the rest.

Ocean Park, the city’s other theme park, reopened on Saturday after lawmakers approved a $HK5.4 billion ($A1 billion) bailout plan last month to keep it running for another year.

Shanghai’s Disneyland reopened in May.

While many restrictions related to the coronavirus have been gradually lifted, Hong Kong’s borders remain almost fully closed and group gatherings are limited to eight people. 

