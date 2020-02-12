China mostly closed as 60m quarantined

The daily death toll in China from the coronavirus topped 100 for the first time, pushing the total fatalities above 1000 as the World Health Organisation announced a new name for the disease caused by the virus.

Despite the official end of the extended Lunar New Year holiday, China remained mostly closed for business as many remained at home, with some 60 million people under virtual quarantine.

In Geneva, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced a new name for the disease caused by the virus – COVID-19 – saying officials wanted to avoid stigmatising any geographic location, group of people or animal that might be linked to the disease and to make it clear it was a new coronavirus discovered in 2019.

Ghebreyesus also warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.

The world must “wake up and consider this enemy virus as public enemy number one,” he told reporters on Tuesday, adding the first vaccine was 18 months away.

With the death toll reaching 1016 in mainland China and no end in sight, heads are beginning to roll.

While no central government-level officials have lost their jobs, state media reported on Tuesday that the top health officials in Hubei province, home to the epicentre of Wuhan, have been relieved of their duties.

No reasons were given, although the province’s initial response was deemed slow and ineffective. Speculation that higher-level officials could be sacked has simmered, but doing so could spark political infighting and be a tacit admission that the Communist Party dropped the ball.

The virus outbreak has become the latest political challenge for the party and its leader, Xi Jinping, who despite accruing more political power than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, has struggled to handle crises on multiple fronts.

These include a sharply slowing domestic economy, the trade war with the US and push-back on China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policies.

A total of 42,638 virus infections have been recorded on the Chinese mainland.

There have been 13 confirmed cases in the United States, including seven in California. More than 460 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Of those, 135 are quarantined aboard a cruise ship in Yokohama, near Tokyo.