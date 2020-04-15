Discover Australian Associated Press

There are hopes for action as the bushfire royal commission holds online hearings. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Hopes for action from bushfires inquiry

By Megan Neil

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 12:04:50

A royal commission into Australia’s unprecedented bushfires must lead to real action to help prevent a repeat of the devastation, mayors of fire-affected communities say.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements begins its hearings with an online ceremonial sitting on Thursday, as it works to deliver recommendations before the next bushfire season.

Coronavirus restrictions have also forced the NSW, Victoria and South Australia independent inquiries to move to virtual community meetings to complete their work before the 2020-21 season.

Liz Innes, mayor of the NSW south coast’s Eurobodalla Shire Council, noted issues such as preparedness and hazard reduction had already been examined in numerous inquiries.

“I want them to actually listen this time because we’ve had these types of inquiries before,” Ms Innes told AAP.

“We go through the cycle of a devastating bushfire, it seems to sort of get forgotten, nothing happens and in years to come we’re faced with the same thing.”

South Australia’s Kangaroo Island Mayor Michael Pengilly said it was up to both the federal and state governments to act before next fire season.

“No action is no option, I say, whether it be state or federal level,” he said.

Mr Pengilly supported calls for recommendations from previous inquiries to be put into practice and not simply rehashed.

“We had a major fire on the island in 2007. All sorts of reforms came out of that and absolutely nothing changed.”

Mr Pengilly wants the management of native vegetation in particular re-examined, calling for increased use of indigenous ‘cool’ burning practices.

“I think there’s got to be a realisation across the country that the way we’ve been doing business can’t continue,” he said.

East Gippsland Mayor John White noted the royal commission into Victoria’s Black Saturday bushfires, which killed 173 people in 2009, also made comprehensive recommendations.

“Over a period of 10 years many of them just fell away,” he said.

Mr White said he did not want there to be a blame game in the national royal commission, but it was important to examine what could be done differently given many communities were isolated for weeks.

“We were critically affected with the road closures. It really did isolate people for a long, long time.”

Mr White supported the use of Australian Defence Force personnel during the bushfire crisis to clear roads and bring food, supplies and communications to isolated small communities.

Ms Innes said a key message for the royal commission was that decisions needed to be brought back to a local level, so those on the ground who knew the area and typography were more involved in the response.

After making a presentation to the royal commission, Ms Innes said she felt reassured that the focus was on what could be done in preparation for next summer.

The ‘Black Summer’ bushfires across Australia killed 33 people, destroyed more than 3000 homes and ravaged millions of hectares of bush.

The six-month royal commission must deliver a final report by August 31.

