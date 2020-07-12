Discover Australian Associated Press

The date for the highly anticipated Tim Tszyu (l) v Jeff Horn fight in Queensland has been set. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

boxing

Horn, Tszyu fight locked in for August

By Ed Jackson

July 12, 2020

2020-07-12 13:42:53

Former WBO welterweight world champion Jeff Horn will fight Tim Tsyzu in Townsville on August 26, in what looms as potentially one of the best attended and biggest boxing bouts of the year.

The domestic superfight between Queenslander Horn and Sydneysider and unbeaten world-ranked junior middleweight Tsyzu was originally slated for April, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queensland government confirmed the rescheduled date for the bout which will be held at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Despite fears the fight would have to be held behind closed doors, organisers have announced up to 16,000 fans will be allowed to attend, and possibly even more should restrictions be lifted before the promotion.

“We’ve managed to boost the overall capacity to to 32,000 with seats going on the ground,” Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan told AAP.

“With current Queensland restrictions allowing a maximum 25,000 people or up to 50 per cent of the stadium, it’s allowed to put 16,000 people in there with COVID restrictions.

“Thanks to the great work of the Queensland government we are looking forward to one of the biggest fights in the world to take place.

“Not many many major fights around the world of this nature can take place because of crowd restrictions and the fact that they can’t generate enough revenue to put these fights on.”

Horn (20-2) has never lost a professional fight in his home state.

“To finally have a new date and to know I’ll be fighting in Townsville in front of a home crowd is just great,” Horn said.

The fight will pit 32-year-old Horn against the much younger Tsyzu – the son of former light-welterweight world champion Kostya Tszyu, who won a non-title bout in Townsville in December 1997.

Tsyzu, 25, who has won all 15 of his professional fights, two of them in Queensland, said he’s eager to face the more experienced Horn.

“I’m really excited for this fight,” Tsyzu said.

“I hope to put on a great show for everyone.”

Unbeaten rising Queensland stars Liam Wilson and Issac Hardman are both likely to feature on the undercard.

Tickets for the show go on sale from Monday.

