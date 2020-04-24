Discover Australian Associated Press

Real time data on intensive care beds across Australia is now available. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Hospitals to monitor ICU beds in real time

By Finbar O'Mallon

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 16:28:56

Managing higher demand for critical care beds will be helped by public and private hospitals providing real time data on bed availability.

The Critical Health Resource Information System, or CHRIS, would also show how many patients had COVID-19 and how many were on ventilators.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said it was an important part of resuming elective surgeries, with some patients needing critical care beds after surgery.

“We will be able to see what the impact of that policy change … will be,” Dr Coatsworth told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

He said the inclusion of both public and private hospital date made it a unique system.

It would also provide real time data on the number of paediatric care beds available.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia’s health professionals were doing an outstanding job during a difficult time.

“This system will provide them with the ability to respond to peak patient demand in a timely and efficient way,” Mr Hunt said.

The federal government developed the new system with the Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society, Ambulance Victoria and Telstra.

