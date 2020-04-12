Beachgoers praised in WA Easter scorcher

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA police have been happy with the behaviour of beachgoers on Perth's hottest April day. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Beachgoers praised in WA Easter scorcher

By Michael Ramsey

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 17:16:15

Police have praised West Australian beachgoers for respecting physical distancing rules as Perth sweltered through its hottest April day on record.

Perth’s temperature reached 39.5C on Saturday, eclipsing the previous April record set in 1910.

Authorities had been on standby to potentially close beaches given the combination of the hot weather and the Easter break.

But patrolling officers reported people were obeying the rules and practising physical distancing.

“We’ve seen good behaviours generally right across our beaches, our high-contact areas where people generally congregate,” Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said.

“People are really accepting the advice and we’re not seeing many instances at all where people are grouping together.”

WA recorded eight new coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state’s total to 514.

All of the cases were in the Perth metropolitan area and linked to either overseas travel or cruise ships, including three crew members from the Artania liner.

Mr Dawson said 12 people had faced charges related to breaching quarantine and isolation rules to date while a further eight had been issued $1000 fines.

Those fined included a 65-year-old man who was turned away at a checkpoint north of Perth only to attempt to get in through back roads.

Under WA’s intrastate travel bans, people must have an exemption to move between the state’s nine designated regions.

WA has also implemented a hard border with the eastern states, denying entry to anyone who does not meet a narrow set of criteria.

Premier Mark McGowan said he hoped WA would eventually be able to remove some of the restrictions within the state.

“We’ve had very, very low levels of community transmission,” he told 6PR radio.

“That’s a really good sign. That’s better than virtually anywhere else in the world.

“What I’d like to see happen over time is watch how it develops, review it each month … to see if any can be eased and any tightened up.

“And if at the end of a month we can ease some, and hopefully get a bit more normality back without risking anyone, then that’s the sort of approach we’ll take.”

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state's NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

Australian rules football

Meaningful AFL season still on: Anderson

Collingwood boss Mark Anderson is confident a "meaningful" AFL season will take place despite Victoria extending its coronavirus restrictions for another month.

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

rugby league

NSW Government letter outlines NRL return

A NSW Government letter shows the NRL can return despite coronavirus restrictions provided it meets a number of safe workplace requirements.

Australian rules football

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL's answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

news

health

Month extension for Vic state of emergency

The Victorian government has extended the state of emergency for another month due to the coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state's NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

world

politics

Assange fathered two children in embassy

A lawyer for Julian Assange is pleading for his release from a UK jail and revealed they are in a relationship and have two young children together.