Hotel quarantine guests long for fresh air

A somewhat bizarre announcement was made to Georgina Sindel, quarantined alone in a Sydney hotel, around mid-morning.

“We are not prison wardens,” the manager of the Travelodge in Wentworth Street told his guests on Wednesday at the 48-hour mark of their 14-day isolation.

But as Ms Sindel explains, she couldn’t help but feel like she was headed for the slammer after being placed on a bus by the military at Sydney airport first thing on Tuesday morning.

“And then with the police escorting us all to our room here, it felt very prison-like,” the 27-year-old consultant told AAP.

“I’ve had my ups and downs – there have been a few meltdowns on the phone to my parents.

“But if we stay positive, it’s much easier to get through. I’ll keep exercising, working, and try to stick to a schedule.”

Clearly under some pressure from the weight of requests made by guests, the manager urged them to show consideration to hotel staff during their quarantine.

“We are not expecting to be sued, we do not want to be sworn at – we are coming to hear your frustrations but please have some respect,” he said in his announcement.

The manager also declared exercise bikes and treadmills would soon be available for hire while a user-pays laundry system would be in place by Friday.

This brought some relief for Ms Sindel, but what she really craves is fresh air and sunlight.

She can’t open her windows and will be slapped with a six-month prison sentence or $6000 fine if she leaves her room.

Faced with the same situation over at the Hyatt Regency, also in Sydney’s CBD, a young couple from NSW can’t help but wonder whether smokers would be granted special rights to go outside.

Eddie Boyd, 28, and Annie Collis, 24, are musicians whose move to London was almost immediately turned upside down by the coronavirus.

A flight home at more than $4000 each saw them on home soil by Sunday morning.

“Air is the main frustration right now,” Mr Boyd told AAP on Wednesday.

Ms Collis said a lack of information was another major concern.

The phone number for a counselling service was slipped under their door on Tuesday night but little else has been communicated.

“They just put us in here and closed the door,” Ms Collis said.

“The government doesn’t seem to be worried much about your mental and physical health in terms of being a normal person in this process.”

But Mr Boyd said they remained in high spirits, binge-watching Netflix, playing guitar, and brushing up on their French and Italian using Duolingo.

The bandmates also shared a laugh at their occasionally comical situation: for a few nights, they had to wash their own dishes with face soap in the bathroom sink.

“I think we’re pretty lucky actually,” Mr Boyd said.

“I’d give it four stars – if we had a window that we could open, that would make it the prime quarantine hotel.”

Ms Collis agreed.

“We’re glad to be back in Australia and that’s overruling everything else,” she said.

“It looked pretty ominous in London and we thought we should just get out as soon as possible.

“So we’re just feeling grateful that we got back and that we have somewhere to go.”