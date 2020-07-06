Houli out of Tigers’ Queensland AFL hub

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bachar Houli won't be joining Richmond in their Queensland hub due to the birth of his third child. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Houli out of Tigers’ Queensland AFL hub

By Shayne Hope and Melissa Woods

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 12:24:47

Bachar Houli has opted out of Richmond’s road trip and will miss the AFL club’s next five games as the reigning premiers prepare for an extended period without several flag stars.

The Tigers head to Queensland on Monday for scheduled matches against Sydney (Gabba) and North Melbourne (Metricon Stadium).

They will be away for at least five weeks, but Houli will remain in Melbourne to support his wife Rouba, who gave birth to the couple’s third child last week.

“(The hub) will be great for the connection of the footy club but unfortunately I’ll be staying home,” Houli said.

“For those who don’t know … my wife had a baby boy named Mohamed.

“It’s a very significant moment for our family and hopefully everyone understands that I won’t be travelling with the team because I have to be there to support and show love to my wife and lovely kids.

“I’ve got three kids now – six, three and a newborn – so (I’ve got) a little bit on my hands.

“But hopefully in four or five weeks we are bigger and stronger, the boys can get a few wins, and (I can) join on the journey.”

Shane Edwards is also likely to miss Richmond’s trip north because of family reasons and key defender David Astbury is already sidelined with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Dion Prestia and Toby Nankervis both suffered syndesmosis injuries in Sunday’s 27-point win over Melbourne.

Captain Trent Cotchin (hamstring) has been ruled out of the Swans clash and Tom Lynch is dealing with a broken finger.

The exodus of AFL clubs from Victoria began on Sunday with Collingwood and Hawthorn sharing a flight to Sydney.

The league confirmed on Friday that all 10 Victorian clubs would be required to leave the state – which is gripped by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Carlton, Geelong, Hawthorn, North Melbourne and St Kilda have all confirmed their entire playing lists are travelling north to the hubs.

Latest sport

soccer

A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

With the NSW border closure imminent, Victoria's three A-League teams are set to join AFL, NRL and Super Rugby teams in departing the state.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake facing three-week NRL ban

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been issued with a grade-three contrary conduct charge for verbally abusing a referee in Sunday's NRL defeat to the Knights.

Australian rules football

Houli out of Tigers' Queensland AFL hub

Bachar Houli has confirmed he will miss Richmond's next five AFL matches for family reasons as the reigning premiers head north to their Queensland hub.

Australian rules football

Finlayson, Himmelberg help GWS down Hawks

GWS forwards Jeremy Finlayson and Harry Himmelberg have kicked four goals each to help their side defeat Hawthorn by 34 points in round five of the AFL season.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake apologises for abusing referee

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has apologised to an NRL referee for an expletive abuse after he sent off in his team's 14-12 loss to Newcastle.

news

epidemic and plague

AMA alarmed by revellers at Qld club

Doctors say Queensland should reassess the decision to ease coronavirus restrictions after patrons were filmed dancing in a packed area of a Brisbane nightclub.

sport

soccer

A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

With the NSW border closure imminent, Victoria's three A-League teams are set to join AFL, NRL and Super Rugby teams in departing the state.

world

virus diseases

US cases dip as WHO notes global surge

The World Health Organisation has recorded the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as the US numbers slowed.