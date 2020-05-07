House number exit strategy from COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Researchers say alternate house numbers can be used to help exit COVID-19 restrictions. Image by Sam Mooy/AAP PHOTOS

Health

House number exit strategy from COVID-19

By Darren Cartwright

May 7, 2020

2020-05-07 13:59:24

They have been used to ration petrol and water, and now researchers say house numbers could be the key to easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The odds-and-evens system could be used to stagger public outings and also allow for relevant COVID-19 data to be collected from two controlled groups, says Queensland University of Technology statistician Professor Adrian Barnett.

The plan allows for people to socialise or travel to work based on their residential address as a pathway to a normal way of life, Prof Barnett said.

Residents of odd and even-numbered houses are permitted outside on days coinciding with odd and even-numbered days of the month.

“You could use this as a return to completely normal life along with other restrictions like washing your hands more and keeping your distance,” the School of Public Health and Social Work lecturer told AAP on Wednesday.

“It would be a halfway house to get the economy re-started in a safer way…and if something does go wrong we would get more data on that.”

Prof Barnett co-authored the odd and evens exit strategy with economists from Oxford University, which was peer-reviewed after being published in the British Medical Journal on Thursday.

The strategy relies on an honesty system as it would be problematic trying to police it, Prof Barnett said.

However, even a 70 per cent compliance rate would provide meaningful data and assist with contact tracing.

“It’s not going to obliterate all outbreaks but it should make contact tracing easier because only half the population are out,” he said.

Even simple changes in temperature may indicate whether the virus is more active on days of extreme heat or cold.

“It gives us a neat experiment,” Prof Barnett said.

“On every day, we have similar groups of people who are exposed and not, creating an ideal natural experiment.

If adopted, Prof Barnett believes the proposal could also make it easier to spot a new wave of infection earlier.

