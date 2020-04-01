House prices show early virus impact

Property prices have had the lowest monthly gain since July as coronavirus restrictions on auctions and open homes hampered sales.

Housing values increased by 0.7 per cent in March, although sales were weaker in the second half of the month as the restrictions took effect, according to CoreLogic.

Values grew by 1.1 per cent in Sydney, 0.4 per cent in Melbourne, 0.6 per cent in Brisbane, 0.3 per cent in Adelaide, 0.5 per cent in Perth and 2.0 per cent in Darwin, while Hobart was down 0.2 per cent.