Housemates’ ribbing drives NSW Origin prop

NSW State of Origin prop Millie Boyle still hasn’t erased the memory of a Queensland jersey being thrown in her face after last year’s Blues loss.

Or the Queensland women’s team poster being left on her fridge, the monuments of the Maroons’ shock 24-18 victory being left around her house.

Because Boyle not only lives in Queensland, she resides with two of the Maroons – fullback Tamika Upton and centre Lauren Brown.

So, for Boyle, Origin isn’t so much mate-against-mate but housemate-against-housemate.

And for every one of her housemates’ actions, she’s put them in her memory bank to drive her on the Sunshine Coast on Friday night.

“So it’s like… I’ll put something in your food next time,” Boyle quipped.

“For the first week it was just rubbing it in or maybe wearing the medal around.

“The girls didn’t take their Queensland shirts off for a while, walking around in them.

“Or the Queensland posters, I quickly ripped them off the fridge.

“I hate losing as much as the next person.

“And especially living up in Queensland having them rub it in your face the whole time.

“But it’s not to say I won’t do the same (if NSW win on Friday night).”

Last year’s loss was a rare defeat for NSW, who won the first two women’s Origin after Queensland dominated the preceding interstate challenge.

Boyle is perhaps in the most unique position of any NSW player in men’s or women’s this weekend.

She will be charged with putting the pressure on Maroons halfback Zahara Tamara, her No.7 at club level with the Burleigh Bears.

Boyle’s NRLW teammate Tarryn Aiken is Queensland’s other playmaker, having won player-of-the-match honours in last year’s win as as NSW’s comeback fell short.

Maroons star Ali Brigginshaw remains a constant threat at lock, as one of nine of Boyle’s Brisbane teammates in the Queensland side.

While NSW South Coast junior Boyle is happy to spill secrets on her club teammates, some things go without saying.

“Don’t kick the ball to Tamika Upton, that’s pretty obvious. Try and keep Ali out of the game. It’s pretty obvious stuff,” Boyle said.

“But there are things hopefully I can help with given I play with them most the time.

“But it does depend on how we play. We have to play our own game and that won’t let them play theirs.”