Houses under threat from NSW beach erosion

Residents on the NSW Central Coast have been urged to evacuate as powerful surf washes away parts of their beachfront homes.

Several houses on Ocean View Drive in Wamberal are at risk of slipping into the sea as wild weather causes erosion and damage to beaches.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP that residents of up to 30 houses on the street had been advised to evacuate after consultation with structural engineers.

Chris Rogers, who lives on Ocean View Drive, said State Emergency Service workers were cutting off power, water and gas to homes along the street on Saturday morning.

“They’re saying it’s a safety precaution,” he told AAP.

“A few of the owners refused to leave. I’m not going anywhere at the moment.”

Locals woke up to further destruction, with part of one home’s wall coming away from the building overnight.

“You can see inside,” Mr Rogers said.

“They’ll lose their decks and maybe that might pull half a wall off but the house isn’t going to topple in.

“There’s a lot more verandahs and balconies that have been toppling in and hanging over the edge.

“There’s just cliff faces now. There’s no stairs. There’s no access. It’s just a dead-set drop.”

One resident has taken extraordinary steps to protect his property, hiring an 80-tonne crane to drop boulders into the surf.

Mr Rogers hasn’t lost much of his land but is concerned fellow residents could face further complications in coming days.

“The problem is this week there’s going to be more swell,” he said.

“There’s going to be another high tide. So what the hell’s going to happen then?”

Wamberal Protection Society vice-president Margaret Bryce says the damage is more extreme than in 2016 when another severe weather event caused significant erosion along the coastline.

“It’s worse in that we’ve got two houses falling into the sea,” Ms Bryce told ABC TV on Saturday.

“Police had come last night and told people not to sleep there and people are being displaced.”

Angry residents are blaming the Central Coast Council for “dragging their feet” on building a seawall to protect homes and the entire suburb.

“The anxiety and the stress of everybody here is palpable and it should be for the rest of Wamberal too,” Ms Bryce said.

“If this dune breaches, that lagoon behind us, all those lower-lying houses which have no meaningful foundations, will be breached too.

“As well as the $200 million worth of … infrastructure, road, NBN network, utilities – all wasted.”

The council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Monday, and wouldn’t respond to Ms Bryce’s claims but urged people to steer clear of the area.

“Today we’re very much focused on the emergency recovery and response,” a Central Coast Council spokeswoman told AAP on Saturday.