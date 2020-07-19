Houses under threat from NSW beach erosion

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Residents of up to 30 houses on Ocean View Drive in Wamberal have been told to evacuate their homes. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Houses under threat from NSW beach erosion

By Callum Godde

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 13:26:05

Residents on the NSW Central Coast have been urged to evacuate as powerful surf washes away parts of their beachfront homes.

Several houses on Ocean View Drive in Wamberal are at risk of slipping into the sea as wild weather causes erosion and damage to beaches.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP that residents of up to 30 houses on the street had been advised to evacuate after consultation with structural engineers.

Chris Rogers, who lives on Ocean View Drive, said State Emergency Service workers were cutting off power, water and gas to homes along the street on Saturday morning.

“They’re saying it’s a safety precaution,” he told AAP.

“A few of the owners refused to leave. I’m not going anywhere at the moment.”

Locals woke up to further destruction, with part of one home’s wall coming away from the building overnight.

“You can see inside,” Mr Rogers said.

“They’ll lose their decks and maybe that might pull half a wall off but the house isn’t going to topple in.

“There’s a lot more verandahs and balconies that have been toppling in and hanging over the edge.

“There’s just cliff faces now. There’s no stairs. There’s no access. It’s just a dead-set drop.”

One resident has taken extraordinary steps to protect his property, hiring an 80-tonne crane to drop boulders into the surf.

Mr Rogers hasn’t lost much of his land but is concerned fellow residents could face further complications in coming days.

“The problem is this week there’s going to be more swell,” he said.

“There’s going to be another high tide. So what the hell’s going to happen then?”

Wamberal Protection Society vice-president Margaret Bryce says the damage is more extreme than in 2016 when another severe weather event caused significant erosion along the coastline.

“It’s worse in that we’ve got two houses falling into the sea,” Ms Bryce told ABC TV on Saturday.

“Police had come last night and told people not to sleep there and people are being displaced.”

Angry residents are blaming the Central Coast Council for “dragging their feet” on building a seawall to protect homes and the entire suburb.

“The anxiety and the stress of everybody here is palpable and it should be for the rest of Wamberal too,” Ms Bryce said.

“If this dune breaches, that lagoon behind us, all those lower-lying houses which have no meaningful foundations, will be breached too.

“As well as the $200 million worth of … infrastructure, road, NBN network, utilities – all wasted.”

The council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Monday, and wouldn’t respond to Ms Bryce’s claims but urged people to steer clear of the area.

“Today we’re very much focused on the emergency recovery and response,” a Central Coast Council spokeswoman told AAP on Saturday.

Latest sport

netball

Queensland to host Super Netball comp

A condensed Super Netball competition will get under way in Queensland on August 1 with all teams to be based in the Sunshine State.

figure Skating

Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies

Australian former world junior figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died, aged 20, in Moscow.

figure Skating

Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies aged 20

Australian former world junior figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died aged 20 in Moscow.

rugby league

Manly hold on to shock Parramatta in NRL

Manly have held out a late Parramatta comeback to beat the Eels 22-18 in their NRL clash at Brookvale.

rugby union

Brumbies edge Waratahs in Super Rugby AU

A late try has enabled the unbeaten Brumbies to edge their Super Rugby AU clash with the Waratahs 24-23 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

news

virus diseases

Virus-hit Melbourne told to don masks

Victorians will be forced to wear masks from Wednesday or face a $200 fine in a further attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

sport

netball

Queensland to host Super Netball comp

A condensed Super Netball competition will get under way in Queensland on August 1 with all teams to be based in the Sunshine State.

world

virus diseases

Global death toll for virus above 600,000

More than 600,000 people around the world have now died from COVID-19 and the number of confirmed infections around the globe has passed 14.2 million.