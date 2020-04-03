Rent, child care help tops leaders’ agenda

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A national cabinet meeting underway is discussing childcare regulation as well as relief for rents. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Rent, child care help tops leaders’ agenda

By Matt Coughlan and Finbar O'Mallon

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 10:34:13

Relief for home and business rents under immense pressure during the coronavirus pandemic is being thrashed out in a meeting of federal and state leaders.

Childcare regulation is another key agenda item at Friday’s national cabinet meeting which kicked off at 10am.

The federal government announced a $1.6 billion childcare package on Thursday aimed at keeping centres open through the outbreak.

National cabinet is taking a more detailed look at how to protect commercial and residential tenants, as well as landlords, from the economic shockwave.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned strict physical distancing rules could be in place for more than six months.

He urged patience as police and the public make major changes to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected more than one million people globally.

“Give the police a fair go. They’re trying to do something fairly difficult. We can’t expect them to have perfect execution,” Mr Morrison told 2GB radio on Friday.

The prime minister also issued a stern rebuke to 16,000 Australians who travelled overseas despite being told not to.

“We can’t afford that because if people behave like that, then we lose lives,” he said.

Mr Morrison said he was bewildered and frustrated by people’s wilful defiance of the government’s “do not travel” order.

More than 130 Australians aboard cruise ships the Zaandam and the Rotterdam in the US will be allowed to disembark before flying home.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told the ABC on Friday they should be back in country within 48 hours and would be required to self-isolate.

Four people have died onboard the Zaandam with many showing flu-like symptoms.

Australia’s coronavirus death toll rose to 25 on Friday after a Victorian man in his 80s died in hospital overnight.

More than 5200 cases have been recorded nationally, although health authorities have been encouraged by a fall in infection rates.

The rate of daily growth has fallen to about seven per cent after being as high as 30 per cent last week.

“We’ve been able to get the growth in the virus down a bit, but it still needs to go further,” Mr Morrison said.

“If we don’t do that then obviously the pressures on the health system, the emergency departments, all of that, would get to a very, very serious level.”

Australia is leading the world in testing, with about one per cent of the population screened for the virus.

Latest news

politics

Childcare rescue package a welcome relief

The childcare sector and parents say a rescue package that will make care free during the coronavirus crisis will help to keep centres open.

virus diseases

Rent, child care help tops leaders' agenda

Australia's national cabinet of federal and state leaders has kicked off a meeting to discuss pressure on rents and childcare regulation.

politics

Politician pay cut not helpful: Morrison

As businesses across the country grapple with the financial shock of coronavirus, the prime minister has rejected calls for federal MPs to take a pay cut.

virus diseases

Sixth Victorian dies from coronavirus

A sixth person has died of COVID-19 in Victoria, three of them patients in the same cancer ward in the Alfred Hospital, prompting authorites to tighten access.

virus diseases

SA figures give some hope of flatter curve

The latest figures on the coronavirus in SA give some hope of a flatter curve emerging but authorities are cautious, saying "things will go up and down".

news

politics

Childcare rescue package a welcome relief

The childcare sector and parents say a rescue package that will make care free during the coronavirus crisis will help to keep centres open.

sport

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

world

disease

Aust tourists set to leave horror cruise

Australians on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners will soon be on an evacuation flight, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed the ships to dock.