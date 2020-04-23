Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria has released modelling on how coronavirus will hit the state's economy. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

How COVID-19 is hitting Victoria’s economy

By AAP

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 12:58:39

Modelling released by the Victorian government outlines the forecast impact of coronavirus on the state’s economy and traces the road to recovery.

UNEMPLOYMENT

* 270,000 jobs could be lost as a result of social distancing laws.

* Unemployment rate to double from 5.2 per cent to as high as 11 per cent by September.

DEBT AND SPENDING

* Victoria’s debt is expected to balloon with the government seeking to borrow $24.5 billion to recover from the pandemic.

* Emergency funding will be on top of $1.9 billion investment on health system, $1.7 billion economic survival and jobs package, and $500 million support to residential and commercial tenants.

* $8 billion for infrastructure projects to be locked in Omnibus Bill to be put to parliament on Thursday.

TAXES

* Landfill levy tax increase deferred until 2021 expected to save taxpayers $33 million.

* $440 million payroll tax refunds paid out to small and medium size businesses.

* $110 million in grants paid to businesses.

* $2 billion accelerated payments on government invoices.

INDUSTRY

* Gross state product to fall by 14 per cent from $226 billion to $194 billion.

* House prices predicted to fall by up to nine per cent by the end of the year.

* Hospitality, tourism and international education highlighted as industries to suffer the hardest blow.

SOURCE: Victorian government.

