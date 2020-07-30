How state border restrictions impact NSW

WHERE NSW RESIDENTS CAN TRAVEL AROUND AUSTRALIA FROM 1AM SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

VICTORIA: Permits apply for some border residents; NSW residents returning from Victoria must self-isolate for 14 days

QUEENSLAND: All but those in the Greater Sydney area allowed

SOUTH AUSTRALIA: Essential border-community travellers can travel 50km into SA. All other arrivals must quarantine for 14 days

WESTERN AUSTRALIA: Only those granted an exemption can enter and must quarantine on arrival for 14 days, barring exceptional circumstances

TASMANIA: All arrivals must quarantine for 14 days

NORTHERN TERRITORY: Those from a declared hotspot – Greater Sydney, Port Stephens and Eurobodalla Shire – must quarantine for 14 days

ACT: Anyone who visited NSW hotspots or virus-linked venues at certain times must self-isolate for 14 days