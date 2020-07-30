Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW residents face restrictions on entering some areas of Australia due to coronavirus fears. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

How state border restrictions impact NSW

By Callum Godde

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 14:19:53

WHERE NSW RESIDENTS CAN TRAVEL AROUND AUSTRALIA FROM 1AM SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

VICTORIA: Permits apply for some border residents; NSW residents returning from Victoria must self-isolate for 14 days

QUEENSLAND: All but those in the Greater Sydney area allowed

SOUTH AUSTRALIA: Essential border-community travellers can travel 50km into SA. All other arrivals must quarantine for 14 days

WESTERN AUSTRALIA: Only those granted an exemption can enter and must quarantine on arrival for 14 days, barring exceptional circumstances

TASMANIA: All arrivals must quarantine for 14 days

NORTHERN TERRITORY: Those from a declared hotspot – Greater Sydney, Port Stephens and Eurobodalla Shire – must quarantine for 14 days

ACT: Anyone who visited NSW hotspots or virus-linked venues at certain times must self-isolate for 14 days

Latest sport

rugby league

Kiwi conversation likely for SBW on return

New Zealand face a challenge scheduling end-of-year Tests due to coronavirus restrictions but would be willing to welcome Sonny Bill Williams back to the fold.

NBA

Aussie stars face adversity in NBA bubble

Joe Ingles misses his family, Ben Simmons overcame a back injury, Aron Baynes was floored by COVID-19 and Patty Mills is suffering body aches.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

Australian rules football

Daw hopes his AFL comeback can inspire

Majak Daw feared he may never play another AFL game after a serious incident in 2018, but the North Melbourne defender's resilience has resulted in a comeback.

Australian rules football

Cats' Hawkins succeeds at AFL tribunal

Veteran Geelong forward Tom Hawkins is free to play in the Cats' AFL blockbuster against West Coast after successfully challenging his one-game ban.

news

politics

Abolish structural racism to close the gap

Dealing with structural racism in government agencies is a core reform alongside revamped Closing the Gap targets to improve Indigenous wellbeing.

sport

world

virus diseases

US deaths top 150,000 as French rate rises

Several European countries have ramped up restrictions in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections as the US death toll from the disease surpassed 150,000.