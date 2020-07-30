Discover Australian Associated Press

Two Queensland women have caused panic after returning from COVID-hit Melbourne without isolating. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

How teens put Qld in COVID-19 panic mode

By Darren Cartwright

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 12:36:55

Queensland’s contact tracers have a mammoth task on their hands after two teenagers, who allegedly failed to declare they visited Melbourne, tested positive to coronavirus eight days after returning home.

* Two 19-year-old women return from Melbourne, via Sydney, on flights VA863 and VA977, on July 21

* They bypassed two weeks in mandatory hotel quarantine after ‘incorrectly’ filling out border declaration passes

* Queensland shut its borders to Victoria on July 10 with residents returning from the state ordered to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense

* The teens test positive to COVID-19 on Tuesday and Parklands Christian College, where one works as a cleaner is closed to allow for deep cleaning 

* The women were out-and-about in the community for eight days after their return, creating fear of widespread community transmission

* Contact tracers are working hard to determine their movements, forcing the closure of shopping centres, restaurants, a school, and a church

* As a precaution, all aged-care facilities in the Metro South Health region will re-enter lockdown

* Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young called the teens’ actions “reckless”

* Premier Annastacia Pallaszczuk says she is “absolutely furious”

* The women, from Acacia Ridge and Logan, are being treated in the Princess Alexandra Hospital and may have to enter hotel quarantine

* State Disaster Co-ordinator and Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said early investigations indicated “incorrect details on border decoration passes” 

* An investigation has been launched into whether the pair lied

* Anyone providing false, misleading or incorrect information on a Queensland Border Declaration faces a fine of $4004, or a court-imposed penalty of up to $13,345

