With the sudden closure of beauty salons some people need advice on how to remove nails and lashes. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

How to survive COVID-19 without your salon

By Benita Kolovos

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 15:39:28

The sudden government-forced closure of beauticians to stem coronavirus has thrown the beauty routines of many into disarray.

There was no time to get acrylic nails removed, lash extensions filled or greys tinted.

Mobile pampering service Purely Polished saw a surge in inquiries following the closure of salons. 

“People realised there wasn’t going to be enough time to go get their nails and lashes filled so we had a huge spike in calls about doing that from home,” founder Iman Davamoni told AAP. 

“But I think the general consensus amongst mobile freelancers is to look after ourselves and our clients first, even though we do need to bring in an income it’s just safer for everyone to press pause.”

Sydney nail stylist Skye McIntyre said the closure came as a big surprise and left clients “in a state of panic”.

“I have been sending out removal kits to my clients, with step by step guides,” she said, noting it was important not to “pick, peel, file, chew, scrap or drill” off acrylic, shellac and SNS nails.

Soak a cotton pad with acetone before placing it on top of your nails and then wrapping in tinfoil, instructs McIntyre. 

After about 10 to 15 minutes, remove the tinfoil and gently slide off any remains with an orange stick. Repeat if needed.

Those with lash extensions shouldn’t pull them out, because they are attached to your natural lashes and you could damage the follicle, creating bald spots, Jennilee Pettit from Lash Envy warned. 

“Use products that contain oil to slowly break down the glue,” she said.

When it comes to eyebrows, Pettit urges not to get “tweezer happy”. 

“People keep going and going and before you know it, you end up with uneven eyebrows that can take a good six months to grow back,” she said.

Lash Envy chose to close its four Melbourne salons before the government’s restrictions. 

“Some people need to just realise it’s not the biggest issue not having your brows or nails done, it’s about everyone’s health and safety,” Pettit said. 

Co-founder of Bondi Sands, Blair James said fake tan can be removed at home, but do it in a safe way that won’t leave your skin red raw. 

Lather on a tan eraser for five to 10 minutes, then hop in the shower and use a wet face washer to gently exfoliate your tan off, he said.

Hairdresser Nik Goutziotis closed his Melbourne salons AMOS and ENA to keep staff and clients safe, even though they can continue to operate while practising social distancing. 

He suggested clients stay away from the scissors until the closure ends. 

“Some people cut their own fringes, whether they do a good job of it is questionable,” he said. 

“If you do get desperate during these pandemic times just remember ‘less is more’ and always cut your fringe when you have styled it the way you wear it. 

“Otherwise, leave it to the pros.”

