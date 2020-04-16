Discover Australian Associated Press

WA is mooting easing COVID-19 restrictions, but sporting events may be the last back on the agenda. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

How WA might ease coronavirus restrictions

By Michael Ramsey

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 13:45:38

Reopening restaurants and enabling small community events could be among the first steps back to normality as Western Australia prepares to tentatively unwind coronavirus restrictions.

But it remains to be seen whether West Australians will be prepared to leave their homes and open their wallets amid the anxiety of the global pandemic.

Premier Mark McGowan says WA could begin to ease some controls as early as next month with the growth of new coronavirus cases in single digits.

Most cases have been linked to overseas travel or cruise ships, with hard border closures and regional travel bans helping to keep community transmission low and expanded testing criteria ensuring cases are not missed.

Curtin University epidemiologist and pro-vice chancellor of health sciences Archie Clements believes WA is well-placed to begin loosening restrictions.

“Most of the cases can be directly traced to a known source so it doesn’t look like there’s much going on by the way of undetected community transmission,” Professor Clements told AAP.

“All in all, we’ve probably avoided the worst of the epidemic and I think with the current numbers it’s likely that the epidemic will peter out in WA.”

The government wants a sustained period of low transmission and has made clear the hard border closures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Professor Clements predicts a phased approach where the lowest-risk activities are relaxed first.

“That will be things like rather than having businesses closed, they might reopen things like restaurants but with a lower density of patrons,” he said.

“They might allow small community events to take place. And then I think it will be allowing things like schools to go back, and I’m hoping that will be sooner rather than later.

“After that will be larger community events and sporting events, and then probably after that will be allowing visits to institutions like nursing homes and prisons.”

Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre principal research fellow Rebecca Cassells says consumers are likely to remain anxious about the strength of the economy and their job security, while also wary of gathering in bars, restaurants and shops.

“I think people are still going to have an uneasiness about a business-as-usual mentality,” she told AAP.

“We’ve seen that with the retail sector. There were no regulations that required retail stores to close … but we still saw the demand really just completely drop off for most of the retail sector, with the exception of supermarkets.”

WA’s low population growth and heavy reliance upon exporting iron ore to China could pose further challenges during the pandemic, Professor Cassells said.

