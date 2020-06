Collingwood star Jeremy Howe suffered a serious knee injury in a frightening collision with Jacob Hopper during Friday night’s AFL clash.

Howe’s right knee twisted in horrible fashion when he clashed with a diving Hopper at Giants Stadium.

Magpies coach Nathan Buckley says the club is devastated for Howe, suggesting he injured both his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL).