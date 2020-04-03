HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

Education authorities have announced changes to final exams for year 12 students in NSW, giving assurances the HSC will go ahead despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The chair of the NSW Education Standards Authority on Thursday announced the suite of changes and reiterated his priority was to ensure no students were disadvantaged.

“I can say with certainty that students will have the opportunity to receive their HSC credential this year, so students should continue to learn, complete their assessments and taking care of themselves,” Professor Peter Shergold said in a statement.

Mandatory group performances for drama and music extension students have been scrapped and VET students will no longer be required to undertake work placements.

Any other performance exams that breach social distancing requirements will be modified as well.

Principals will also be able to independently determine the number, type and weighting of assessment tasks given to year 11 students.

The committee last week allowed principals to make the same decisions for year 12 students.

Advice on major projects for a range of arts, technology and humanities subjects will be given next week.