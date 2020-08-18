Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
There has been a sharp rise in identity fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Technology

Huge spike in ID scams during COVID-19

By AAP

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 10:17:39

Australia’s consumer watchdog says identity theft has dramatically increased during COVID-19.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, with more people working and socialising online, we have unfortunately seen a sharp increase in scammers seeking personal information,” Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said in a statement on Monday.

Once a scammer has that information, they can access bank accounts or superannuation, take out loans in someone else’s name or impersonate them on social media to try to get money from family and friends.

Scamwatch has received 24,000 reports of stolen personal information this year – an increase of 55 per cent compared with the same time last year.

Australians reported losing more than $22 million to scammers who also stole their personal information and people aged 25 to 34 reported losing personal information more than any other age group.

Scammers are increasingly targeting personal information which has contributed to an increase in financial losses across all scams, up to $91 million so far this year.

“Personal information, such as bank and superannuation details or passwords, are extremely valuable and scammers will try to steal them for their own financial gain. Our increased use of technology has created more opportunities for them to do so,” Ms Rickard said.

“Scammers will also try and steal a range of other documents or the numbers associated with them, including passports, driver licences, credit cards, tax statements, utility bills or Medicare cards, so that they can impersonate you,” Ms Rickard said.

Phishing scams are up by 44 per cent compared with the same time last year. 

She warned scammers pretend to be from government departments and businesses, like the ATO, myGov, Telstra or the NBN, to gain bank account details and other information about a person that can be used to impersonate them.

Scam victims who have lost personal information are vulnerable to further scams, fraud or identity theft and it can take years to recover, Ms Rickard said.

“People can end up losing more than money. Not only time in trying to undo the damage done financially but it can also impact greatly on your mental health.”

She warned you should never give personal or financial information to anyone you don’t know or trust via email, text, social media or over the phone.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Broken hand ends Dane Rampe's AFL season

Sydney's injury crisis has deepened after the AFL club revealed co-captain Dane Rampe broke his right hand again and will miss the rest of the season.

rugby league

Lawyer says Proctor send-off extraordinary

Kevin Proctor's lawyer believes the NRL player's send off for biting based solely on the recommendation of a video official is "quite extraordinary".

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL's match review officer after Richmond came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

Australian rules football

Lynch faces AFL scrutiny over Collins hit

Richmond may have to do without Tom Lynch for their AFL clash with Essendon after an incident that could land him in hot water with the match review officer.

Australian rules football

Mihocek could play in Pies' next AFL game

Tests have cleared Brody Mihocek of serious damage after a dangerous collision left him concussed during Saturday's AFL loss to Melbourne.

news

inquiry

Disability virus plan 'left waiting'

A royal commission has begun a four-day hearing into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on people with a disability.

sport

Australian rules football

Broken hand ends Dane Rampe's AFL season

Sydney's injury crisis has deepened after the AFL club revealed co-captain Dane Rampe broke his right hand again and will miss the rest of the season.

world

virus diseases

Returning tourists face new constraints

Holiday-makers are facing new travel constraints as authorities in several European countries prepare to re-open schools amid the COVID-19 outbreak.