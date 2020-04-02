Third coronavirus death recorded in Qld

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hundreds of people are still trying to get into Queensland after the border with NSW was shut. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS

health

Third coronavirus death recorded in Qld

By Tracey Ferrier and Robyn Wuth

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 11:07:45

A man has died in hospital after contracting coronavirus in Queensland, bringing the state’s death toll to three. 

The 85-year-old Darling Downs man died overnight in Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, taking the national death toll to 23.

A total of four Queenslanders have now died, including one who died in Sydney after being infected while onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked there.

Queensland authorities confirmed on Thursday that another 57 people have been infected with the virus, taking the state’s total to 835.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is ramping up Queensland’s coronavirus crackdown as people continue to ignore the ban on non-essential travel.

Hundreds of people are still trying to get into Queensland despite the state shutting down its border with NSW.

From Friday, anyone who does not have a state government permit proving they have a legitimate reason for cross-border travel will be denied entry.

Freight trucks are exempt, along with travel for work and medical reasons.

“We are still getting hundreds of people coming across our border,” she has told Seven Network, before warning: “No permit, no pass come Friday.”

Ms Palaszczuk said all Australians must prepare for a long period living under severe restrictions, including not leaving home unless it’s really necessary.

“The minimum I’m hearing is six months. If we flatten that curve, we are not going to reach the peaks until well into the middle of this year,” she said.

The premier is also threatening to shut down Queensland’s beaches with people continuing to ignore social distancing. 

“If people aren’t complying with social distancing, we are going to have to crackdown So final warning everyone.”

A charter plane carrying 222 Australians and 28 New Zealanders who were stranded in Nepal is due to land in Brisbane on Thursday.

The group will be forced into 14 days of quarantine under strict measures to stop the importation of new cases of coronavirus.

Nepal is now in lockdown and governments around the world have been working to get their citizens out amid fears the small country’s health system will not cope.

Back home, Queenslanders have been urged to join a “care army” to help older people get through the crisis.

Under the scheme, government officials are matching older people confined to home with volunteers who’ll help them with tasks such as food shopping and pharmacy supplies.

“If we can keep our seniors safe, we can prevent them from ending up in hospital or in ICU and potentially save lives,” the Queensland premier said.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Pell High Court decision due next week

Australia's highest court will hand down its decision on Tuesday on disgraced cardinal George Pell's appeal bid against his conviction for abusing choirboys.

virus diseases

Sth Aust Health reveals COVID-19 hotspots

South Australia Health's new data on coronavirus hotspots has pinpointed the inner-southern suburbs of Adelaide.

virus diseases

Virus sparks job hunt, death toll now 23

NSW, Victoria and Queensland reported one new death each on Thursday morning taking the nation's toll to 23.

health

Third coronavirus death recorded in Qld

A third person has died from coronavirus in Queensland as the national death toll hits 23.

virus diseases

Fifth Victorian dies from coronavirus

A fifth person has died from coronavirus in Victoria, as number of infected persons in the state tops 1000 and the national death toll hits 22.

news

crime, law and justice

Pell High Court decision due next week

Australia's highest court will hand down its decision on Tuesday on disgraced cardinal George Pell's appeal bid against his conviction for abusing choirboys.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL can complete 17-game season: McLachlan

The AFL's return date could yet be pushed past June 1 but chief executive Gillon McLachlan is adamant a 17-round season could still be completed this year.

world

virus diseases

Global virus cases approaching 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases will exceed one million in the coming days, the World Health Organisation says.