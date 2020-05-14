‘Long wait’ before holidays in WA’s north

Western Australians face a long wait to holiday in the state’s north as the government offers relief to tourism operators hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

No new positive tests were reported overnight, while a further recovery has left the state with six active cases including one intensive care patient in hospital.

WA will begin to unwind regional travel restrictions from Monday as part of a suite of changes aimed at getting people back to work.

But people in the Kimberley region will remain cut off from the rest of the state while the Mid West, Gascoyne and Pilbara will form one vast isolated hub, which the government says is designed to protect vulnerable communities.

Tourism Minister Paul Papalia says people who have already started making bookings for holidays in the state’s north shouldn’t get their hopes up.

“That is, I’m sure, optimistic and based on their hope that things will keep going well,” he said on Wednesday.

“I am fearful that places like the Kimberley, potentially parts of the Eastern Goldfields and the Pilbara, are going to be (waiting) a long time before we can necessarily enable them to access the market.

“It’s very important that we protect those communities.”

The government will spend $14.4 million on helping the tourism industry, with smaller operators eligible for $6500 grants and larger operators dealing with exceptionally difficult circumstances eligible for payments of up to $100,000.

More than 200 returned travellers from South Africa will return to the WA mainland on Wednesday after serving 14 days’ quarantine on Rottnest Island.

About two thirds of those people will stay in hotels in Perth until they can fly back to the eastern states.

The government will on Thursday outline its schools plan for the remainder of term two, having given parents the option of keeping kids at home for the first few weeks.

Premier Mark McGowan said the average school attendance rate reached 84.5 per cent on Tuesday, the highest in “many, many weeks”.

“By getting kids back to school, we improve educational outcomes and we ensure parents can get back to work,” he said.

“I think it’d be fair to say we had to overcome some resistance in the decision we made … but it turns out parents have voted with their feet and supported what we did.”