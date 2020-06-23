Hundreds detained after Dutch virus rally

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Several thousand protesters gathered in The Hague to rally against coronavirus restrictions. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Hundreds detained after Dutch virus rally

By AAP

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 06:39:27

Some 400 people have been detained by Dutch police after demonstrators refused to leave a protest in The Hague against social-distancing measures. 

Several thousand protesters had gathered in the Malieveld area, close to the Dutch seat of government, even though the rally was banned.

“We have detained some 400 people today. A large number of them have been since let go,” police said on Twitter on Sunday.

Authorities had allowed a brief protest to go ahead in the afternoon before asking demonstrators to leave.

Protesters were wearing T-shirts that read “Stop the lockdown” and carried banners demanding the Dutch rule to keep a distance of 1.5 metres apart be lifted.

Police eventually ended the demonstration and detained a group of 400 people who refused to leave.

The Hague Mayor Johan Remkes said the demonstration was banned because authorities had information that “troublemakers” from all over the Netherlands, including groups of known football hooligans, were planning to descend on The Hague. 

“This has nothing to do with protesting or the right to freedom of speech. This group was deliberately trying to disturb public order,” Remkes said in a statement. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Vic virus spike means Storm move: V'landys

A rise in coronavirus cases in Victoria means Melbourne Storm will need to relocate to either NSW or Queensland, says ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys.

Australian rules football

Bombers to learn of COVID-19 test results

Essendon will soon learn of COVID-19 results of all their players and a determination from health authorities following Conor McKenna's positive test.

soccer

Aust/NZ boost as Japan scrap 2023 WWC bid

Australia and New Zealand's bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup has received a boost after rivals Japan withdrew from contention and pledged their support.

Australian rules football

Pies to investigate Lumumba racism claims

Collingwood have tasked an integrity committee to look into racism allegations levelled at the club by 2010 premiership player Heritier Lumumba.

rugby league

Storm v Warriors NRL game moved to Sydney

The Storm have been forced to move Friday's home game away from Melbourne's AAMI Park to Sydney due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.

news

politics

NT speaker to lose job over ICAC report

The Speaker of the Northern Territory parliament has been found to have engaged in corrupt conduct "on the balance of probabilities" after an ICAC inquiry.

sport

rugby league

Vic virus spike means Storm move: V'landys

A rise in coronavirus cases in Victoria means Melbourne Storm will need to relocate to either NSW or Queensland, says ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.