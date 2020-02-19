Hundreds of call-outs amid fatal NSW storm

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Thunderstorms and cooler weather conditions are expected throughout NSW. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

weather

Hundreds of call-outs amid fatal NSW storm

By AAP

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 07:58:29

A man is dead, thousands of people are without power and travel plans for commuters will be disrupted after thunderstorms wreaked havoc across Sydney and coastal NSW just weeks after record downpours.

Damaging winds of about 110km/h hit North Head on Tuesday night, with other areas also blasted by gusts over 100km/h.

State Emergency Service assistant commissioner Paul Bailey said there were more than 900 calls for help, with north Sydney suburbs worst affected.

“We are doing our best to work with the electrical companies to get power back as quickly as we can,” Mr Bailey told the Nine Network.

“But we envisage a long, long day, into tonight and obviously tomorrow we’ll be continuing on – a big clean-up for everybody going forward.”

A 37-year-old man died after being hit by an an airborne gas bottle that struck him around midnight when he was walking in Harrington Street in The Rocks.

He later died at St Vincent’s Hospital.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned storms are likely to continue early on Wednesday in central NSW before moving towards the northeast.

Transport for NSW says Sydney North Shore commuters should plan their trips, with delays expected on several routes affected by a fallen tree at Pymble, and other train services also affected on the T9 line.

“Some @T1SydneyTrains and @T9SydneyTrains services are affected following last night’s severe weather conditions – trains are running though journey times may be longer,” it tweeted on Wednesday morning.

At Terrey Hills, the roof was ripped off the local golf club.

Endeavour Energy said electricity cuts were affecting 14,000 of its customers after power lines were brought down in northwest Sydney and the Hawkesbury region on Tuesday night, with 350 electrical hazards needing repairs.

Ausgrid said its power network had been damaged by the intense lightning storm in Sydney, with about 50,000 properties left without electricity. Almost 30,000 properties in Sydney’s northern suburbs are without power.

The weather bureau predicted winds would strengthen throughout the day but heavy rainfall was unlikely due to fast-moving thunderstorms.

Cooler weather conditions are expected as a cold front moves through NSW from southeast parts of the country.

A dry air mass means southern parts of NSW could have temperatures drop below 20C, particularly in the Southern Ranges and South Coast region.

Gale warnings are in place for the Eden Coast and strong wind warnings for the Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Illawarra Coast and Batemans Coast.

Hazardous surf warnings are also in place for the Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast, with the NSW Police Marine Area Command advising people to consider staying out of the water.

Latest news

weather

Hundreds of call-outs amid fatal NSW storm

Cooler temperatures are expected in the southern parts of NSW as authorities count the cost of powerful thunderstorms which struck Sydney.

politics

Nationals leadership drama still swirling

NSW Nationals MP David Gillespie says the party's leadership is a closed issue "for now" as speculation continues over Barnaby Joyce's ambitions.

politics

AFP concedes deficits in media raid ops

The head of Australia's federal police says there could have been better communication about raids on the ABC and the home of a News Corp journalist.

health

Aussies on virus-hit ship prepare to leave

After more than two weeks stuck on a coronavirus-hit ship in Japan, about 200 Australians are set to be evacuated to Darwin for another 14 days of isolation.

politics

Australia's space agency to launch in SA

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend the official opening of Australia's new space agency in Adelaide.

news

politics

Nationals leadership drama still swirling

NSW Nationals MP David Gillespie says the party's leadership is a closed issue "for now" as speculation continues over Barnaby Joyce's ambitions.

sport

Australian rules football

Rep football boosts AFL players: Longmire

Sydney and All Stars coach John Longmire says AFL players will always relish any chance to experience representative football and play alongside rivals.

world

media

UK PM Johnson urged to end Assange trial

The Australian government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are being urged to stop Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's US extradition trial.